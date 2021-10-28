LAWRENCE — The city’s general election is officially set for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
But some voters are casting their ballots this week in the City Council chambers at City Hall through the early voting process.
“The Secretary of State wants to give many options to cast a ballot,” said Daniel Tavor, Lawrence elections director.
The city’s election will reveal the next mayor, shape the City Council and determine whether a school building project goes forward.
City polls are open Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. But early voting continues Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall, Tavor said.
“It’s very steady. So far, so good,” Tavor said of the early voting process.
About 30 percent, or roughly 12,600 of the city’s 42,000 registered voters are expected to turnout for the election.
Just a tick under 22 percent of the city’s registered voters cast ballots in the September preliminary election.
Interim Mayor Kendrys Vasquez is going up against by Brian DePena, a former city councilor.
Also on the ballot is a question asking whether voters will approve a tax override for construction of a new, $103.7 million Francis M. Leahy School, which is 100 years old, crowded and in disrepair, according to supporters of the ballot question.
Of the $103.7 million price tag, some $61.3 million in funding is available from the state’s school building fund. But for the project to move forward, voters must approve a tax override to borrow $42.4 million to fund the remainder of the project. The override means property taxes would go up across the city.
The project will alleviate crowding at the Leahy School and will also combine students from the Lawlor School and upper grades at the Leonard Schools with a total of 1,000 seats.
The new school, which will be built at the current Leahy property, will have a rooftop playground, an indoor gymnasium, science and technology equipment and labs, art and music spaces like those currently available to students at the Wetherbee, Guilmette, Parthum and South Lawrence East schools, supporters said.
The impact from borrowing $42.4 million over a 20-year period will add $130, or $32.50 per quarter, to the tax bill for the average single family home in the city, Mariano said.
The tax increase to a two-family home will be $175, or $43.75 per quarter; for a three-family home $199 or $49.75 per quarter; for a condominium, $70 or $17.50 per quarter; for commercial property $466 or $116.50 per quarter; and for industrial, $1,371 or $342.75 per quarter.
Voters will also be asked to make their choices in the following races:
City Councilor at Large: (Voters choose 3) Incumbent Pavel Payano, Incumbent Celina Reyes, incumbent Ana Levy, Richard Russell, Frederick Diaz and Kelvin Moreno-Garcia.
District A city councilor: Incumbent Maria De La Cruz or Richard Rodriguez.
District C city councilor: Incumbent Jorge Gonzalez or Gregory Delrosario.
District E city councilor: Stephany Infante or Jhovanny Martes Rosario.
Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee: (Voters choose 3) Incumbents Zoila Disla, Leo Lamontagne, Vivian Marmol and Olga Tejeda.
