Restaurant Week refuses to let COVID-19 get in the way

HAVERHILL — It's almost time to get a taste of Haverhill — and the coronavirus isn't going to interfere.
Four of Haverhill's newest restaurants are set to join nearly two dozen others for the city's third annual Restaurant Week, Aug. 21 through Aug. 27.
Most participating restaurants are offering either dine-in or take-out specials for customers who stop in during the promotional period, according to Melissa Seavey, member relations specialist at the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce which is organizing the event.
All coronavirus precautions must be taken by the individual restaurants, Seavey said, but several of the spots that are listed as "dine-in only" have outdoor options available.
"Out of the 27 participating restaurants, there are only seven that have a dine-in option. It may not necessarily be the only option," Seavey said. "The 110 Grill, for example, has a beautiful outdoor patio with fire pits. The Roma is dine-in only, but they have put a lot of effort into their patio along the rail trail."
The scenic Bradford Rail, a walking and bicycling path along the Merrimack River, runs behind the Roma.
Unless otherwise specified as a dine-in-only location, restaurants participating in the event are serving dishes that can be eaten on site or taken out, Seavey said.
Four of Haverhill's newest restaurants are participating in the promotion: Barrio Tacos, Periwinkle Cafe, Nelly's Kitchen and Kobe Japanese Steak House.
At a time when eateries are struggling due to the pandemic, Restaurant Week brings exposure to the businesses and lets them showcase a variety of menu items, Seavey said.
"With Nelly's Kitchen, for example, the owner initially wanted to do a pizza special, and then added a special for a cheeseburger and a meatball sub to make sure people knew they served things other than pizza," Seavey said. "The same thing with Biggart's Ice Cream. I didn't know they had quite the full menu. They have Chinese food, burgers, all kinds of things. There's lots of opportunities for restaurants to make people aware of what they serve."
More information on special meal deals being offered by participating restaurants is available at HaverhillChamber.com.