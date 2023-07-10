BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A huge pile of dirt occupies the land across the street from Rockingham County Corrections and Sheriff’s Office along North Road.
But for county employees, it’s a welcomed sight.
In June, the county broke ground on a $67 million project to build a new municipal building on the Rockingham County complex on the 50-acre site. It is projected to be completed in two years.
The 110,000-square-foot, three-story building will house the Registry of Deeds, County Attorney’s Office and the Sheriff’s Office.
The county jail will also expand its drug treatment services to the new building, offering a 90-day, in-house program complete with dormitories.
It comes with major upgrades to technology and ventilation systems along with 5 megawatts of solar panels on the property, giving them the largest solar array in New Hampshire when completed.
The excitement for the project buzzes throughout the county offices.
A floor plan of the county attorney’s new space hangs in their current, cramped offices as a reminder of the future.
Rockingham County commissioners Chairman Brian Chirichiello said this was a dream project that started eight years ago. A big selling point for it was to move the Registry of Deeds and County Attorney’s Office out of Rockingham County Courthouse’s basement.
The building became a reality in 2021.
That’s when the county received federal American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, funding. A delegation of state representatives simultaneously approved a bond.
Register of Deeds Cathy Ann Stacey said this building has been two decades in the making.
Problems have plagued them since they moved into the courthouse in 1996, including three mold remediations due to flooding.
Across the basement, county attorney employees are cramped into rows of cubicles without windows and no privacy to conduct sensitive interviews or phone calls.
The new building will have floors designed specifically for each of those departments, all of which collaborated on the design.
For the county jail that was built in the 1980s, it’s a much-needed expansion.
The highlight of the building project for the jail includes the creation of a 90-day drug treatment program.
The jail currently offers a 28-day program along with mental heath service. This new program will also help female inmates who presently are transported elsewhere for treatment.
Corrections Superintendent Jason Henry sees it as a huge benefit for Rockingham County residents who need help and recovery.
“It will get people the help needed outside of this penal-looking system,” said Henry. “It will look more like a dormitory and there will be more privileges over there.”
The new building will also improve the morale of his staff, some of whom work out of closets with poor ventilation.
The jail will inherit the Sheriff’s Office, which currently occupies the jail’s top floor.
Like the county jail, the Sheriff’s Department has outgrown the space.
“It was important for us to get into that new building because 35 years ago, we moved to this location and it was supposed to be temporary,” said Sheriff Charles Massahos. “We’ve also grown significantly in the last four years.”
One of the biggest advantages of moving will be an upgraded, spacious dispatch center.
“We are probably one of the largest regional dispatch centers because the county is so big, but the space is so cramped,” said Massahos.
The current dispatch center is crowded and windowless, something Massahos wanted to change when they move to the new building.
The sheriff said his department did a lot of research with the county commissioners to design their future space.
“It was important for myself that when our dispatchers came to work, they had windows and see the sun,” Massahos said. “It’s a morale booster.”
Major Chris Bashaw said their offices were never designed to house a law enforcement agency.
“It’s a carved-out section of the top floor of the jail,” he said.
He added they don’t have their own holding cells or interview rooms. Deputies sit three to a desk because of space constraints.
There is no proper space to store, process and destroy evidence. Narcan is scotch-taped, not mounted, on walls.
Bashaw said the sheriff’s staff have things to look forward to like proper locker rooms and special decontamination areas.
Massahos credits past and present county commissioners for working together to bring this project to fruition and involve all departments in the process.
For now, employees are enjoying seeing the project take shape.
Massahos said now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel for Rockingham County staff.
“They see the building getting built now,” Massahos said. “Morale is up.”
