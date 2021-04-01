HAVERHILL — Police said a Jeep with New Hampshire plates that was traveling north on Interstate 495 in Haverhill rolled over into the median.
One person was transported to Lawrence General Hospital then medflighted to the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with serious injuries.
According to a State Police spokesperson, the crash was reported at 8:13 p.m. Police said the rollover happened just south of Exit 52 (Amesbury Road and Route 110).
At the time of this report no other details of the crash were available.
Troopers from the Newbury Barracks responded.
Thursday's crash was the same area where a Newburyport woman rolled over her minivan in the early morning of March 6.
Police said Loida Payero, 32, of Newburyport, died after losing control of the minivan she was driving, causing it to roll, state police said. The crash also resulted in minor injuries to a 7-year-old girl who was a passenger.
State police said the reason Payero lost control of her vehicle remains under investigation.