NORTH ANDOVER — A public hearing on a project to widen and reconfigure Route 114, while improving signals, sidewalks and intersections on a corridor stretching from Waverly Road to Mill Road/Willow Street, will be held Thursday, Oct. 28, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The hearing will be hosted on Zoom by MassDOT.
To register in advance, visit www.mass.gov/massdot-highway-design-public-hearings and scroll down the page to North Andover — Route 114 Corridor Improvements.
The $30 million project is slated to begin in the spring of 2024, and will also include a new access drive to Merrimack College, new signals at Royal Crest Apartments, turning lanes, bicycle accommodations, a new culvert and storm water treatment facilities. All views and comments submitted in response to the hearing will be reviewed and considered to the maximum extent possible.
Project inquiries, written statements and other exhibits regarding the project may be submitted to Carrie E. Lavallee, acting chief engineer, at MassDOTProject Management@dot.state.ma.us or mailed to Suite 6340, 10 Park Plaza, Boston MA 02116, Attention: Project Management, Project File 608095.
For language assistance, call 857-368-8580, TTD/TTY at 857-266-0603, fax 857-368-0602 or email MassDOT.CivilRights@dot.state.ma.us.