ESSEX — Once you visit Woodman's of Essex, you'll never forget it. Ask daytime talk show mainstay Ryan Seacrest.
At the start of Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," he and co-host Kelly Ripa spent the first half of the show talking about local restaurants around Boston. The first place Seacrest brought up was Woodman's.
"I had my first lobster roll," he said. "I was looking for the T-shirt — me and my dad bought T-shirts from the place ... The place was called Chubby Woodman's ... Chubby Woodman's is now Woodman's. It's been there since 1914 ... This is one of the great beginnings of my life."
He then read aloud a short write-up on the restaurant's history. The piece is available on Woodman's website.
"Over 100 years ago on July 3rd, 1916, Lawrence 'Chubby' Woodman, at the humorous suggestion of a friend, fried up a few clams at his roadside stand in Essex, Massachusetts and the original New England fried clams were born," it reads.
Ripa had a laugh at Lawrence Woodman's nickname.
"Fun fact — that's also how they got their moniker, 'Give it to me, Chubby,'" she quipped.
At the end of each "Live with Kelly and Ryan," the two hosts field emails sent by viewers that day. Seacrest read a message from Patty Woodman of Essex thanking the two for the shout-out.
"It was my grandfather Lawrence 'Chubby' Woodman that invented the fried clam," the message read. "Our family still owns and runs the restaurant five generations strong."
Woodman's is currently owned by Patty's brother, Doug Woodman, and his wife, Maureen. Maureen said she was blindsided by the news.
"It's crazy," she said Friday. "We didn't see the episode because we're working. Our phones are blowing up from people in North Carolina, Florida, New Jersey. We're getting sent a bunch of little clips from the the beginning (of the episode). We're just so lucky and fortunate."
Business has been particularly busy the past two days since the episode aired.
"We've been getting customers all day," said Maureen. "We got a brand new one today that said they saw the TV show. They ordered the fried clams. After, they came up to Doug and said this was so good."
According to Maureen, this isn't the first time Seacrest has sung the praises of Essex's historic restaurant. The daytime talk show host previously brought up his love of Woodman's lobster rolls on the show a couple of years back.
"We're going to send him a T-shirt" to replace the one Seacrest said he lost, said Maureen. "We're just so lucky and fortunate. There's not a lot of restaurants left from over 100 years ago, and we happen to be one of them."