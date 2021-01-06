Saba takes over as chairman of Methuen City Council

METHUEN -- East District City Councilor Steven Saba is the new chairman of the Methuen City Council, taking over from James McCarty, who held the post for one year.
The council voted unanimously, 9-0, to approve Saba as the new leader of the council for the final year of the two-year term. Vice Chairman DJ Beauregard was reelected to his post.
"I appreciate the vote of confidence from my fellow councilors," said Saba, 60, who is in his second term on the council, having started in January 2018. "I take it as a big responsibility."
Saba took the reins after McCarty said he was stepping down so he could devote more time to studying in his last year of law school.
Saba said that although it has been a challenging three years, he is happy with the direction the council -- and the city -- is now taking.
"I'm very proud of this entire council," he said. "It started in January last year. We all respect each other and work well together. We don't always agree on stuff, but we're not supposed to. This council is very aligned on the big issues and every one of these councilors have strong features they bring to the table."
The big issues, he said, include the police department and the budget in the era of COVID-19 when tax revenues are dwindling.
The police department is being audited by an outside firm. Mayor Neil Perry said the audit will be released next week, and is aligned with a recently released report from the state Inspector General that found fault with Chief Joseph Solomon and Capt. Gregory Gallant, who have both been placed on paid, administrative leave by Perry.
Saba said his main goal will be to "make sure the council gets as much information -- relevant information -- for them to make informed decisions."
Saba said when he started in 2018, the same year as McCarty, it was just the two of them up against other councilors, department heads and the mayor as they tried to ferret out cost-overruns and inflated union contracts.
He said the recent Inspector General's report shows "we did the right thing."
In 2019, he said he and McCarty were joined by other, reform-minded councilors who they have worked closely with on big issues.
Saba lives with his wife Cathy, a Methuen High School math teacher, on Chippy Lane. They have three children, all of whom went through Methuen Public Schools, and two grandchildren.
He got his start in municipal affairs as the founder of the Methuen Athletic Improvement Committee, which raised thousands of dollars over the years for renovations to Nicholson Stadium.
He's been active in youth sports for 25 years and works in the banking industry in payment processing.