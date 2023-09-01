SALEM, N.H. — Town officials have hired an interim fire chief to help Salem Fire Department transition as Chief Larry Best retired on Aug. 31 after five years in the position.
Perry Plummer will assume the chief role for a maximum of six months at a prorated salary of $98,500, according to Town Manager Chris Dillon.
Plummer comes to Salem with 35 years of experience at the state and town level.
He started his career in 1986 at Dover Fire and Rescue, becoming Dover’s chief in 2002. Plummer also served as New Hampshire’s director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and New Hampshire Department of Safety’s assistant commissioner before retiring in 2019.
Dillon said he reached out to Municipal Resources Inc. to help find an interim chief after learning Best’s intentions to retire.
Municipal Resources Inc. is an agency which connects experts with municipalities in need.
Best leaves behind a young department. When Best discussed his retirement with Dillon, he talked about Salem’s growth and aiding his younger staff to keep providing quality service as population increases.
Dillon has seen Salem grow with new housing projects and redevelopments taking shape, along with Tuscan Village continuing to expand.
“His expertise will help assist us and move the department forward as the town continues to grow,” Dillon said.
Plummer will work 32 hours per week as the interim chief. Dillon said he will help Salem Fire continue to deliver fire and emergency services at the high caliber expected in town.
Dillon said he suspects Plummer will additionally provide insight when the town begins the process of reviewing internal and external candidates for a permanent fire chief.
Best served Salem Fire for 20 years, working his way to chief in 2018. He left with over three decades in the fire services.
“Chief Best has done a great job,” Dillon said. “We thank him for his time in town.”
