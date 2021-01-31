SALEM, N.H. – Salem police will continue to work under an expired contract now that negotiations with town officials have failed for a second consecutive year.
According to Town Manager Chris Dillon, negotiation teams reached a verbal agreement before an 11th-hour retraction from the union. However, union attorney Marc Beaudoin claimed a “vastly different” experience in a statement provided to The Eagle-Tribune.
A deal needed to be reached by Jan. 12 in order for Salem voters to have a say at the polls during the upcoming town election.
Beaudoin said attempts for a three-year contract failed over the last several months, when the town hinged negotiations on significant changes in benefits for members who became disabled due to duty-connected injuries.
This has been a longstanding issue, in which Dillon and Human Resources Director Anne Fogarty have sought relief from a contractual obligation for the town to pay for lifetime health insurance coverage for all medically retired police officers and their families.
Under the contract's provision, an officer who qualifies for retirement under the New Hampshire state retirement system because of a line-of-duty injury may remain a member of the town's insurance plan, and the town must pay the full premium.
Records show that from 2004 to present, one fire union member has been granted the accidental disability benefit, which was eliminated from fire fighters' contracts in 2017. That's compared to 25 current police disability retirees.
In 2004, the cost to the Salem taxpayer for disability retirement was $85,563 per year. In 2019, that total was up to $608,952, town records also show.
However, the union attorney says that the 40-year-old language surrounding the disability insurance is coming at a great cost to current officers – who are going without raises, even while many other town employees are enjoying substantial bumps in pay.
Beaudoin said further attempts, this time for a one-year contract, also failed recently after the town proposed less than the average 1.6% cost-of-living adjustment while continuing to reduce benefits. He noted that Salem’s first responders have not received a cost-of-living allowance in the last two years.
“Due to remaining stagnant, Salem is no longer competitive, rising to increasing difficulties with employee recruitment and retention,” Beaudoin said in his statement to the newspaper.
He added, “It is disheartening, especially when compared to the exorbitant increases in pay received by members of the Town's negotiating team, which include the Town Manager."
Correspondence with the AG
According to records, Dillon received an 8% raise at the onset of COVID-19 shutdowns April 1. That brought his annual pay from $138,375 to $150,000.
Overall, records reveal his pay is up 11% percent in just over two and a half years.
Finance Director Nicole McGee received two raises over a four-day period during the pandemic, according to the records, totaling a 5% raise of $6,325.
In four years, the town manager has increased McGee's pay by 25%, from $105,000 to $131,325. McGee said during that time she began supervising another department.
Fogarty, head of the HR department, went from earning $85,000 annually in December 2017 to $94,760 as of July 2020, records show.
She and Dillon have both been highly critical of the contractual police language, now a regular sticking point in negotiations.
Asked why the latest round of negotiations failed, Dillon responded via email, “Unfortunately, the union changed its mind and without additional time, we could not continue to negotiate. It was disappointing, as the Town was happy to have an agreement with all the unions.”
He added, “Although the current language regarding medically retired officers continues to be a concern, the tentative agreement we reached did not include changes to that article.”
Documents obtained through a Right-to-Know request show that Dillon and Fogarty went to the Attorney General’s Office in March 2020 – with a binder of information – to question the authenticity of disability retirement claims by local police.
Their concerns are highlighted in continued email correspondence, which are public by law.
One note from Fogarty to the AG’s Office mentions that the Salem fire union had similar language in their contract until representatives of the union and the town agreed to change it “to assist in limiting the town’s liability.”
Dillon said in a separate email to the AG, “I do not think what is going on is right and I believe the taxpayers are being unfairly charged."
Fogarty similarly refers in emails to the “abuse of disability retirement benefits” and the cost to taxpayers.
Dillon and Fogarty make the case to the AG that the soaring price, covered by the town’s insurance provider Primex, is also bad news for neighboring towns included in Primex’s insurance pool. The pool combines Salem’s claims with other public member premiums.
At one point they brought the AG’s attention to an emailed comment made by then-Union President Scott Deschene, in December 2019, which reads, “The union body is interested in meeting to discuss possible language changes in regard to the medically retired employees. They are in unison when talking about the fraud that has happened in the past and that it must be stopped.”
Also, “As you know, there is only so much that we can do on our side to curtail this practice. There are guidelines in place that the New Hampshire retirement board, Primex, and the doctors have to abide by when making these determinations.”
Ultimately, Assistant Attorney General Nicole Clay emailed Fogarty and Dillon in Nov. 2020 to say “this office has completed its review of information related to the Town’s concerns of disability retirement claims by police employees.”
“In each case of disability retirement, the Town ultimately did not dispute the conferment of benefits to the Employee,” she said. “The information provided does not support a criminal allegation on the part of any Town of Salem employee or former employee.”
She added, “Even if it did, I cannot conclude that further investigation would uncover the existence of probable cause to believe a crime has been committed.”
Several medically retired officers are in the process of grieving their specific cases at the Town Hall level, after officials there contested what is owed under the contract and even revoked it in several instances.