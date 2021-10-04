HAVERHILL — People willing to give a few bucks to a good cause and have some fun in the process are invited to take part in the 51st annual Hole-In-One Contest to benefit The Eagle-Tribune Santa Fund.
The event will be held Wednesday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 9, at Murphy’s Garrison Golf Center on Hilldale Avenue.
Since the Murphy family began hosting the Hole-in-One Contest in 1970, the contest has raised more than $250,000 for the Santa Fund.
Last year’s contest had to be canceled due to COVID-19. Mary and Ted Murphy, who run the annual contest, still held a 50th annual fundraiser.
“We sent out letters saying we could not hold the contest, and our generous supporters came through with a total of $8,000 for the Santa Fund,” Mary Murphy said.
Each year the money raised comes from people who show up and spend a few bucks for a bucket of balls to hit toward the hole 120 yards away. There is also the short-distance putt, which participants can use to qualify for a chance at a big-money grand prize.
If you don’t want to pick up a golf club, there’s still be plenty to do at the event. You can catch up with old friends, hang out and watch golfer after golfer take a swing for some winnings and for the most important “prize’’ of all — supporting the effort to help struggling local people financially during the holidays.
Mary Murphy said the contest is a combination of a charitable event and a social occasion.
“It’s been going on for so many years that people expect it and look forward to it,” she said.