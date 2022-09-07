NEWBURYPORT — NBPT Cornhole and the Merrimack River Watershed Council present the second annual Save Our River Festival on Saturday, Sept. 10, from noon to 3 p.m.
This event will take place at the outdoor pavilion of the Newburyport Elks (25 Low St). It will feature a giant cornhole tournament, a Metz’s food truck, a cash bar, live music, an art show, games and more.
This is a family friendly event for all ages and all skill levels, and will help to raise money for the Merrimack River Watershed Council.
This year also adds a new competitive event – Newburyport Brewing will be sponsoring a stein holding competition.
Last year’s cornhole tourney brought players from as far away as Rhode Island, inland Maine and western Massachusetts.
The cornhole tournament will be split into two categories — competitive and beginners. The cost to enter is $60 per two-person team. To register for the tournament, go to www.merrimack.org/events/cornhole-2022/
All proceeds from this event will be donated to Merrimack River Watershed Council, a Merrimack Valley-based nonprofit that is working to make the river cleaner and healthier through scientific water testing and monitoring, cleanups, dam removals, riverline protection, improving stormwater management, advocacy and education.
