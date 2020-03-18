NORTH ANDOVER — The new coronavirus has struck again in North Andover.
The town Health Department was notified Wednesday about a second positive case of COVID-19 for a local resident. That resident has been following the recommended quarantine protocols, according to Town Manager Melissa Murphy-Rodrigues.
She cited privacy laws in declining to disseminate information about the victim’s identity, location or the circumstances of his or her contraction of the virus.
"We can, however, in the interest of transparency and to alleviate public concern, share the following information: This was not a 'community spread' instance of the illness. Both cases of COVID-19 in North Andover are adults from the same household. Staff from the Board of Health is in regular contact with the individual to monitor their status and condition," Murphy-Rodrigues said.
The spouse of a Brooks School employee tested positive for the illness last week.
“We understand this person was exposed to the virus at some point between Friday, Feb. 28, and Wednesday, March 4. The person began self-quarantine on Friday, March 6, and remains under quarantine at home while treatment is administered,” Head of School John Packard said in a statement to the Brooks community.