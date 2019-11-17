BIDDEFORD, Maine -- Stories abound of athletes who go to college and eventually figure out the real reason they’re there -- the “student” part.
Then there’s Zoe Henderson, of Lawrence, who will play for a collegiate championship on Sunday.
A 2018 graduate of Presentation of Mary Academy, Henderson played volleyball and basketball -- sparingly -- in high school.
“I just never was a very good athlete growing up,” said Henderson, 19, a sophomore at the University of New England.
“I tried sports, like volleyball and basketball, because I enjoyed the competition and being on a team,” she said. “I never really found that sport that was truly for me.”
Henderson went to University of New England to pursue two passions, psychology and special education.
She had no thought of playing a sport.
“None,” she said.
Then, one day in the weight room during her freshman year, Henderson was working out when she was approached by a senior.
“She introduced herself as the captain of the women’s rugby team, and asked me, ‘Do you play a sport?’ “ said Henderson. “When I told her I didn’t, she asked if I’d be interested in rugby. I was a little nervous and I said, ‘Sure.’ “
Mind you, rugby is no a club sport at UNE. It’s a full on, varsity sport.
University of New England is one of five Division 3 schools to offer it (also Bowdoin, Colby-Sawyer, Norwich and New England College). There are seven schools in Division 2 and five more at the Division 1 level.
And, UNE is good. The Nor’easters won the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association’s Div. 3 title last year, and they’re back in the title game on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Harvard University. The Division 2 and Division 1 women’s championships are later in the day.
Henderson was joining a successful program. In short, she had a lot of learning to do.
After a few awkward practices, and learning rules about throwing the ball (always sideways or backward) and “scrums,” she was hooked.
Better yet, there was a place for a young woman her size -- 5-foot-8, 180 pounds.
“My parents were not too excited,” she said. “My brother Zachary played football at Central Catholic. They didn’t like the idea of me playing.
“But they didn’t know anything about it,” she said.
It Henderson made an early impression on her team, in only two semesters of play, having joined in the spring of 2019.
“She came off the bench as a sub in a scrimmage, and we noticed she was fearless in contact, and was very heads-up in loose play,” said UNE rugby coach Ashley Potvin.
“This year we have relied on her as not only a starter, but as someone we look to play a full 80 minutes of rugby each weekend,” the coach added. “She has made tremendous improvements in her ball handling, scrummaging, strength, conditioning and rugby knowledge.”
As for Henderson’s favorite aspect of the sport, that’s no doubt the “scrummage,” which is when several bodies on each team – tightly connected, shoulder-to-shoulder – lock in an almost a tug of war, only pushing instead of pulling.
The ball is at the bottom, and it works its way to one team.
“I love everything about the sport -- the fact the clock never stops, and it’s back and forth for 80 minutes,” she said. “But the scrum is the best. It’s so fun, a bunch of girls bundled together, trying to gain possession of the ball. If one person isn’t doing their job, you won’t have success.”
There is some collateral damage with rugby. Henderson has had more than her share.
“Oh my goodness, I’ve had bruised ribs and really bruises all over my body,” she said. “I’ve not concussed yet.”
Potvin has heard many stories like Henderson’s, particularly about the connections made through rugby, especially for women.
That will continue to help the sport grow.
“As a full contact sport, rugby remains one of the few where rules and laws are the same for the men and the women,” said Potvin. “One of my favorite things about coaching women’s rugby is that there is a position for every personality and every body-type on the field.
“I feel that rugby is a very welcoming and accepting culture, regardless of your athletic background, and can often be a second chance for athletes who have not have been as successful in other realms,” she said.
It’s true. Henderson came to college to get smarter. In the meantime, she found her athletic self.
“Personally, I found my sport and my group. I found my grind,” she said. “I am really thankful for that.”
