Simko leaving Andover clerk position

ANDOVER — Starting just weeks before the Columbia Gas disaster and the Democratic Primary Congressional recount in 2018, Andover's Town Clerk and Chief Strategy Officer Austin Simko has helped guide Andover through some of its toughest crises.
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said Simko has always shown dedication — including pulling at least one all-nighter at Town Hall on the eve of the town allowing outdoor dining during the pandemic to ensure every business had the correct paperwork.
Now, Simko is set to leave his position with the town in September. However, the Andover resident won't be far. He will be the chief operating officer for Doherty Insurance.
"I have truly loved the job and this work. I am embracing a new opportunity for the benefit of my family and my own professional growth," Simko said. "I am excited by the opportunity that allows me to remain in the community and apply my passion for leadership in a new environment."
Simko was the first person in the combined town clerk and chief strategy officer position, Flanagan said.
Simko didn't have experience overseeing elections when he was first hired. Instead, he brought a well-rounded skill set and an ability to learn when he joined the town government, Flanagan said.
Since becoming town clerk, Simko has overseen nine elections and six Town Meetings, including multiple elections and Town Meetings in the midst of the pandemic.
As the town's chief strategy officer he's helped lead efforts to redevelop the Town Yard. Some of his last public meetings will be in early September when the Town Yard Selection Committee interviews the four finalists and makes a recommendation to the Select Board.
He's also worked with other volunteer groups, including the Town Governance Study Committee.
"I will miss working with my dedicated colleagues who bring a wide diversity of talents to the multifaceted work of running a municipal government, as well as the appointed volunteer leaders who selflessly give their time and insights to advance the community in ways employees alone could never accomplish," Simko said.
He will also "miss working for a town manager who prioritizes the good of the community. In my experience, he has always made decisions with integrity for the benefit of Andover, often choosing what is personally harder for him over what would be easier and more convenient. Andrew believes that his job is to make our municipal government and our community better – and I’ve been proud to serve with him," Simko said.
Now, town officials are currently soliciting applications to fill the position that will pay a salary of $110,000 to $135,000 annually, according to the posting. It will be a multi-step hiring process that includes a screening committee with other town employees, Flanagan said.
"I hope the next Town Clerk continues a tradition — begun long before my tenure — of integrity, professionalism, and competence," Simko said. "I am sure the next Town Clerk will enjoy working with wonderful colleagues and committed volunteers and serving a dynamic and thriving community."