HAVERHILL — The project to replace the heavily-used South Elm Street train bridge at the south end of the Comeau Bridge has received an infusion of $7.6 million in federal funding.
The bridge, which carries MBTA commuter trains, the Amtrak Downeaster and freight trains will cost a total of $13 million to build, with over half of the total amount being covered by the federal grant, officials said.
“Like so many bridges in Haverhill and across our Commonwealth, the century-old South Elm Street Bridge is in desperate need of repair," Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced during her visit to Haverhill on Sept. 8 to announce the grant. "And much like the Basiliere Bridge just up the street, we’re delivering the federal funding to finally fix them."
MBTA officials said the federal grant replaces funding the MBTA had already committed to the South Elm Street Bridge project, and allows the MBTA to reallocate the programmed funding to other capital needs. The federal grant will also help accelerate the project, officials said.
Trahan said she supported $200 million in funding for the Federal-State Partnership for State of Good Repair Program during the recent government funding package, and in March, she led members of the Massachusetts Congressional Delegation in writing to the Administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration expressing support for the MBTA’s application for this funding.
"I’m proud of the role that I played alongside Senators Markey and Warren to secure this federal investment that will cover more than half of this project’s total cost," Trahan said. "I’m even prouder of the fact that this is just the start."
During the event, held at the MBTA train station in downtown Haverhill, Trahan and Mayor James Fiorentini were joined by members of the Haverhill state delegation, including State Representatives Andy Vargas, Christina Minicucci, Lenny Mirra, and State Sen. Barry Finegold.
“The most important thing we can do to help downtown Haverhill thrive is to improve our commuter train service, including double tracks and other upgrades and improvements,” Fiorentini said. “This money for a new South Elm Street Railroad Bridge is an important step in that direction and we are very grateful for Congresswoman Trahan and the rest of our state and federal delegation for coming through for us.”
Fiorentini said the project will replace the narrow South Elm Street railroad bridge with a modern, two-track rail bridge.
"The overpass is used by Amtrak’s Downeaster service and the MBTA’s commuter rail service between Boston and Haverhill," the mayor said. "A modern commuter train system is essential to Haverhill's and the region's economic future and this is a another great step in that direction."
Trahan noted that like many bridges in Haverhill and in communities across the Third District she represents, the South Elm Street Bridge is over a century old. Built by Boston Bridge Works in 1908, the bridge is a critical artery of the MBTA’s Haverhill commuter rail line but has fallen into desperate need for repair.
Given the essential nature of the bridge, the replacement bridge will be built on an overhead platform adjacent to the existing bridge so service can continue during construction, officials said. Once completed, the replacement bridge will be slid into position over the course of just one weekend to limit service disruptions.
Trahan said the rail line has grown to become a critical transit artery for people across the city and in surrounding communities.
She said the plan is to complete “smaller” transportation projects now so when when it comes time to replace/rebuild the Basiliere Bridge, people will have updated, reliable alternatives.
"But make no mistake, we’re going to get the Basiliere done," Trahan said. "And we’re going to use $188 million in federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that I voted for last year to do it."
She added that once completed, these new bridges will offer residents in Haverhill and beyond safe, reliable, and more accessible transportation and in turn will support housing, create jobs and spur even more economic development beyond what’s already planned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.