Special needs student now an expert — and a competitor — at folding pizza boxes

NORTH ANDOVER -- If you've ordered a pizza to go from Stachey's Pizza the last few years, chances are good your box was folded by Andrew Chartier.

In fact, says owner Terry Holland, "I'd say about a 99 percent chance.”

Not only is Andrew, 19, the best at folding pizza boxes that Holland has ever seen in the shop, he’s a great example of the rewards of hard work.

Andrew, who has autism, was hired by Stachey's as part of North Andover High School’s special needs work program about four years ago. He was no superstar that first day.

"He was able to fold one box," said Holland. "He was nervous back then.

“But then got better,” said Holland. “And then he got really better."

So much that Andrew now can fold 200 boxes in a three-hour stretch, Holland estimates.

He’s so fast that Holland put in a call recently to those who oversee the work program and Andrew’s parents about a competition that was coming to Haverhill.