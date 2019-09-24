MCAS results for communities across the Merrimack Valley are starting to be released, with Haverhill and Andover school officials saying they are pleased with the scores, while school officials in Lawrence are encouraged by steady improvement.
Officials from those three communities released information Tuesday morning that shows:
* Haverhill's Tilton Elementary School, for the second year in a row, exceeded expectations for student academic growth and again is one of the most improved schools in the state. Students at Tilton, located in a lower-income area, struggled with MCAS before the city began special academic programs there.
* Andover's High Plain Elementary School was designated as a School of Recognition for improved MCAS scores and exceeding goals, while South Elementary School was recognized by the state as a School of Recognition for high achievement.
* Lawrence public schools saw district-wide increases in the number of students meeting or exceeding expectations in grades 3 to 8 in both English and math, as well as grade 10 science. Officials were also encouraged by significant gains by lower performing students — which the state monitors as a key component of closing the achievement gap — and English learners’ progress.
Haverhill Superintendent Margaret Marotta said for the first time since 2012, there are no longer any Haverhill public schools that are considered under-performing or in need of state assistance or oversight by the State Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
In recent years, Tilton, Consentino, Golden Hill and Haverhill High have each been on the “in need of state assistance” list at one time or another, she said.
Andover Superintendent Sheldon Berman noted that individual schools within his district were all classified as "not requiring assistance or intervention" with MCAS.
Community MCAS results are available on the state's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education website. Parents can expect to receive their children's individual scores in a few weeks, school officials said.
Fiorentini: Haverhill's investment paying off
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini and school officials gathered in front of Tilton School on Tuesday morning to congratulate teachers for their efforts to improve MCAS scores, which are indicators that Tilton students are growing academically and are achieving at a rate that exceeded the state's goals for the school.
City and school leaders said a significant increase in scores at several Haverhill schools is proof that an infusion of new programs and resources into those schools and stepped-up district-wide financial support from the city are paying off.
“We have made a big investment in our schools by increasing the city’s contribution to the school budget by almost $19 million over the past four years," Fiorentini said. "I’m pleased to see it paying off."
For the second year in a row, Tilton, a K-3 school with 409 students, is being recognized for having some of the highest “growth” scores among all Massachusetts public schools. Growth scores measure year-over-year improvement.
Pentucket Lake Elementary School was the highest performing school in the district on the new MCAS, followed by Tilton. Plans are in the works to recognize Pentucket Lake later this week.
Fiorentini said the MCAS measures two things: improvement and achievement.
"The richest cities always have the highest achievement," he said, adding that MCAS scores reflect the socioeconomic status of parents.
Marotta noted that district-wide, three-year trends in third-grade reading are on the rise and Haverhill continues to close the gap in grade 3 reading proficiency.
The percentage of students across the district who met or exceeded expectations in English language arts rose from 37 percent in 2018 compared to 52 percent for the state, to 43 percent this year compared to 56 percent for the state.
Fiorentini told Tilton teachers that despite having the lowest-income population of students in the city, they outperformed expectations. He presented his Mayor's Excellence in Education Award to Tilton Principal Bonnie Antkowiak, saying this was the first time he's presented a school with the award two years in a row.
Antkowiak credited teachers with turning around a school that was struggling to meet state goals. She said the school has a challenging population, including many children who are English Language Learners.
"Our philosophy is: If you live in Haverhill, everybody has the same expectations and goals, and we find different ways to get you there," Antkowiak said.
Fiorentini noted that a nearly $900,000 "Turnaround Grant" that was in effect for two years provided Tilton with a variety of additional support services.
Fiorentini noted that after the state grant expired last year, he and Superintendent Marotta made sure to cover part of the lost funding in the regular school budget.
The superintendent said her administration will present a detailed overview and analysis of the new MCAS scores for all schools at Thursday’s School Committee meeting at 7 p.m. in City Hall. The new MCAS results are from testing that took place during the 2018 school year.
Andover wins high honors
Berman announced that as a district, Andover schools are classified as meeting or exceeding its targets, the highest classification a district can receive.
He said the state named High Plain Elementary as a School of Recognition for big improvements in MCAS scores and exceeding targets, and that South Elementary School was recognized by the state as a School of Recognition for high achievement. High Plain and South Elementary are two of only 67 schools statewide to receive these honors, Berman said.
In 2018, West Elementary School was honored as a School of Recognition, he said.
"Building on the progress from last year’s scores, our students’ 2019 MCAS results are extraordinary," Berman said. "Elementary students in all categories are showing major gains in reading. Through investments in our core reading program, as well as strategic interventions and diagnostics for struggling readers, we have seen great return on our investment.
"Many of our schools performed very well in terms of student achievement and/or exceeded targets across many indicators," he added.
Andover High School has made great gains in the state’s accountability system classification, Berman noted.
Continued improvement in Lawrence
Lawrence Public Schools – which have operated under state receivership since being declared chronically under-performing in in 2012 – have nine schools in each of the two categories under the new system: requiring assistance or intervention, and not requiring assistance or intervention.
Lawrence public schools increased the number of schools making progress toward improvement targets to 15.
"We’re pleased to see continued improvement in a number of important areas,” said Superintendent Cynthia Paris. "It’s a reflection of all the effort kids and teachers have put in, especially throughout the past few years’ testing transition. But we also know we still have a lot of work to do, and look forward to diving further into the numbers to help focus those efforts."
For Lawrence, important gains were made in closing the achievement gap – another point of emphasis in the state’s new accountability system – with the previous year’s lowest performing students scoring significantly higher on this year’s test than the district-wide average, school officials said.
In the indicator of progress toward attaining English proficiency (measured in schools with more than 20 English learners), the percentage of students who met their English proficiency target in Lawrence increased district-wide in 2019, by four points (to 45.8) in grades 3 to 8 and 3.4 points (to 39.5) in grade 10.