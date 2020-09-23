NORTH ANDOVER — Students at Merrimack College who were on campus Wednesday afternoon were pleased with the administration's response after finding that 17 students had tested positive for the coronavirus, placing one of its dorms under quarantine.
“I think the school has done a pretty good job of keeping everyone in quarantine and safe,” said Michael Fierstein, 20, a junior. “President Hopey has a good plan and we just have to trust him and see what happens with time.”
The 16 positive cases identified Tuesday follow a single positive case in Monican Hall last week. The school responded by placing all 266 students who live in Monican Hall on quarantine at 8 a.m. Tuesday after finding five of the 16 positive cases from that day.
“It's pretty concerning knowing that the virus is on campus,” said Corey Lahey, a 19-year-old sophomore at Merrimack College. “But it's pretty relieving seeing how Merrimack dealt with it immediately, quarantining.”
More than 250 of the students who were placed in quarantine are doing so off campus, which is in accordance with Merrimack's COVID-19 policies, officials said. Those who have chosen to stay on campus are quarantining in isolated areas designated by the college.
The swift response by the administration in quarantining Monican Hall by the time five students were found to have the virus Tuesday was reassuring to Lahey.
“There's always going to be a little concern when speaking of a virus that could kill people,” he said. “But the students here are very respectful of each other. Not a lot of partying is going on, at least that we know of, and if there is (a party), it's at least 10 people. The staff has done a great job of keeping the rules in place.”
Senior Clay Legault, 22, said the school is requiring all students to use an app called CoVerified, which requires students to enter any COVID-19 symptoms into it on a daily basis.
"So you report your symptoms every day at the start of the day," he said. "You have to show it every time just to get on campus, along with your mask, just to show you go to the school.”
He added, “There isn't too much to worry about because of that app. You can say all your symptoms, (and) if you have any, you will be restricted and you won't be allowed access.”
Merrimack officials said their goal is to minimize COVID-19 outbreaks by identifying positive cases and quarantining those who are infected to prevent the spread of the virus, thus preventing an outbreak in one area from spreading across the campus.
Over the past 10 days, the only residential students who have tested positive live in Monican Hall, college officials said.
Students affected should continue their courses remotely, college officials said, and work with their professors on ways to continue their studies while off campus, so their return to in-person class is seamless after their quarantine.
The college is open and classes remain on schedule.
College officials said they will continue to monitor the situation daily through surveillance testing and self-diagnostic symptom checking, and that they plan to update the college community with additional emails as the week progresses.
Reporter Mike LaBella contributed to this story.