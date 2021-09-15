HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill will hold its first meeting of the new season Sept. 21 at the Advent Christian Church, 160 Carleton St.
The new start time is 1 p.m. Parking is in front of the church. The meeting ends at 3 p.m.
Members will receive their annual membership yearbook. The booklets must be picked up in person.
Mimi Queen, owner of Sweet Mimi’s Chocolates in Andover, is the presenter. The shop features candies, gift baskets, penny candy, seasonal treats and gift ideas. Chocolate samples are included.
Each meeting begins with a brief business session followed by a luncheon of finger sandwiches and an array of desserts. Coffee and tea are served. The club did not meet last year. Phyllis Farfaras will continue as president.
The club, founded in 1917, is open to all women in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire. Guests are always welcome and membership applications are always available. For more information, email Pfarfaras@aol.com.
UTEC receives $50K boost for community outreach efforts
FOXBOROUGH — UTEC, the anti-violence group aimed at reaching at-risk youth through programming and education in Haverhill, Lawrence and Lowell, recently received a $50,000 boost from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America when UTEC became a Community Captain during a new program launched by the Patriots Foundation.
Over the next two years, the group will work with UTEC to offer in-kind donations, visits from the Patriots Foundation and Bank of America and access to Bank of America’s Better Money Habits program, among other benefits.
“The nonprofit organizations supported by this new initiative are doing vital work in the community. The positive impact they have on the people and families they serve is extraordinary,” said Bank of America President Miceal Chamberlain in a statement. “Together with the Patriots Foundation, our goal is to provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed at a time when the demand placed on nonprofits throughout the region has greatly increased.”
UTEC was the only Merrimack Valley nonprofit selected for the honor.
Library events offered
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual, indoor and outdoor programs this month. For more information and to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events. To protect patrons and staff, masks are required for all indoor programs. Masks are required for all patrons ages 2 and older, regardless of vaccination status.
Rachel Lefebvre from PJ Library and the Lappin Foundation presents virtual Sukkot Storytime for ages 0-6 on Sept. 17 from 11 to 11:40 a.m.
Geocaching at Crystal Lake is Sept. 25 from 10 to 11:30 p.m.
After-school stories and stretches for children on Sept. 29 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. in the auditorium and on Zoom.
A “crafternoon” in the auditorium is Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. for ages 6 to 11.
Paranormal Odyssey Investigations presents “Haunted: Private Spaces, Public Spaces” on Sept. 30 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the auditorium.
Psychic and healing fair in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — The Newburyport Elk’s Lodge at 25 Low St. will host a psychic and healing fair on Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Featured are psychic readers, tarot, healers, jewelry and crystals.