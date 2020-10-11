SALEM, N.H. — A bizarre coincidence at Beverly Hospital has sparked a friendship between two New Hampshire women who were otherwise likely to remain strangers.
They are Debra Nault, 62, of Salem, and Deborah Nault, 61, of Hudson.
On back-to-back days, Dr. Hugh O’Flynn was scheduled to replace Debra’s right hip and Deborah’s left.
Because of their matching names, his surgical preparations included an extra step — making sure hospital staff kept the women in order.
“I heard a couple nurses talking back and forth about the ‘other Debbie Nault’ when I was going up for surgery,” Debra said. “You can imagine my confusion. But apparently that was about the same time she was being discharged. We were both on the move.”
Elsewhere, on a gurney, the home-bound woman was curious about similar murmurings.
“Thank God we didn’t have the same date of birth,” Deborah said with a laugh. “At one point I heard the nurses say something like, ‘OK, I guess you’re bringing one up and we’re letting one go.’”
According to O’Flynn, “caring for unrelated patients with a homonym first name and the identical last name in the same week is certainly unusual.”
In situations like this, medical staff take “very strict care,” he said, including putting alerts in patient charts and even posting notifications outside their rooms to differentiate.
“It extends to trying to avoid booking patients with the same last name on the same day,” O’Flynn said.
Because of privacy laws he was unable to even tell the women about each other, he said. But the two were the talk of the surgical floor.
It’s a standard the women understand — they also both work in the healthcare field.
The Salem woman does surgical coding for a New York hospital, she said, while her unlikely new friend is an elder care case worker.
“The similarities between us are just so strange and kept coming,” Debra said.
The women finally met face-to-face in O'Flynn's waiting room when they each arrived for follow-up appointments to check on their new hips.
“She came running in late. I was already in there,” Deborah said. “And I heard her say to the receptionist ‘Hi, I’m sorry I’m late, I’m Debra.’ A nurse came out right at that moment and said they were ready for Debbie, so we both went toward her.”
Their friendship started then, with a handshake and a few laughs. They have mostly kept in touch through Facebook.
Both women, very satisfied with the care they received from O'Flynn and his team, mentioned the possibility of needing their opposite hips replaced in the future.