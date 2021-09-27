LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a free virtual presentation on accessing and applying for workforce training grants on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. Featured speaker is Alex Rodriguez, director of the Center for Corporate and Community Education at Northern Essex Community College. Learn how to access grants, what types of training they can cover, what the requirements are for companies and how to apply for grants. This event is free for members and $10 for future members. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Friends of the Library book sale
ANDOVER — The Friends of the Memorial Hall Library Fall Book Sale will be held in Memorial Hall between Sept. 29 and Oct. 3. It features a large selection of science fiction, short stories and large print books, in addition to the usual array of books, DVDs and CDs for all ages in many genres. Shop for bargains and support the organization that assists the library. The Friends accept cash, checks, and credit and debit cards.
The sale starts with a preview night on Sept. 29 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friends members may go for free, and others must pay $20 to be admitted to the preview. The sale will be open to the public from 1 to 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 30; 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, and from 1 to 4 p.m. on Oct. 2.
For more information visit mhl.org/friends.
NECC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month in Oct.
LAWRENCE — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, David Heredia, an award-winning animator, author, and entrepreneur, will deliver a virtual White Fund Lecture Presentation titled “¿Mami Que Sera Lo Que Quiere El Negro? The African influence in Latin America” on Monday, Oct. 4, at 6:30 p.m. Free and available to the public with pre-registration required, this Zoom presentation will highlight Afro-Latino heroes and explore the beauty and influence that African culture has brought to Latin America. In addition to this presentation, the Office of Student Life has created a series of events to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, including a Latin Lunch, Hispanic Cultural Bingo, and a presentation titled “Latino Immigrant Success Story” featuring Eduardo Crespo, Class of 1990. Alejandra Méndez from the NECC library has created a guide in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.
Register online at https://tinyurl.com/29e79aes or contact Analuz Garcia at agarcia@necc.mass.edu.
Funded by a generous financial gift from the Honorable Daniel Appleton White, the White Fund Lecture Series has provided cultural conversation featuring well-known lecturers in fields such as history, literature, travel, the arts, and politics. The White Fund is collaborating with Northern Essex on this series.
45th Crafts in the Park
ANDOVER — Andover’s Crafts in the Park returns Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine in the park outside Town Hall.
The event is sponsored by Christ Church Andover. Proceeds support the mission of Christ Church Andover and its outreach to nonprofit service and educational organizations in the Merrimack Valley.
Presentation on the history of Catholic churches in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Northern Essex professor and Lawrence Heritage historical tour interpreter Rich Padova will present his research findings on 175 years of organized Catholic worship in Lawrence on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 2:30 p.m. at Lawrence Heritage State Park, 1 Jackson St. at Canal Street.
Hard copies of the research will be available for educational purposes and for future reference. There will also be an opportunity for questions and discussion, and refreshments will be served. This presentation will include additional research findings since originally presented this past July at Lawrence Heritage.
Padova’s presentation will also formally open an exhibit at Lawrence Heritage on Lawrence’s church history that will run through October in conjunction with the Lawrence History Center. Photos, unique items and artifacts will be featured from churches past and present in Lawrence. While the focus is on Catholic churches, information about Protestant and Jewish institutions in Lawrence will also be included.
For more information, contact Padova at 978-794-1655 using the general voice mail option.
Free workshops for startups
HAVERHILL — The UMass Lowell Innovation Hub has partnered with Manchester, New Hampshire-based York IE to present free workshops for startups and growing businesses.
The first event, Oct. 6 at noon at the iHub in Haverhill (with a Zoom option) features York IE’s Kate Campbell, vice president of advisory services, who will lead a workshop on Drumbeat Marketing. This workshop will help guide companies and startups in ways to make them stand out in a crowded field and learn how connect with their audiences on a tight budget.
The second event, Nov. 18 at noon at the iHub in Lowell (with a Zoom option) will dive into financial planning and modeling. Janelle Gorman, York IE’s chief financial officer, will help participants learn how to create a comprehensive and adaptable financial model that allows entrepreneurs to effective manage their business.
For more information or to register, visit www.uml.edu/ihub under “Virtual events.” Both workshops are free and open to all.