GLOUCESTER — More than 2,300 nautical miles from home in Michigan’s northern Lake Huron, Capt. Hugh Covert and his wife Julie recently sailed into the nation’s oldest seaport with great excitement to be in a historic city with its own schooner history.
The couple and their crew are on board the 78-foot schooner Huron Jewel, designed and built by the captain and more than 50 volunteers.
“We are on a nine-month goodwill tour, the Dream Inspiration Tour,” said Julie Covert. “Our mission is to put smiles on people’s faces by giving them free dockside tours of the schooner and more importantly to encourage people to follow their dreams to make them happen. It was our dream to build a schooner, which we did after emptying out our savings and retirement accounts. Now we are sailing to inspire others by our example to make their dreams a reality.”
For their Gloucester stop, they are docked at and partnering with Ocean Alliance on Gloucester’s Rocky Neck Art Colony where they are offering free dockside tours during their stay. Weather permitting, they will depart by Wednesday, Oct. 5, if not sooner. Tours will be by chance.
Covert said they were contacted by Essex shipwright Harold Burnham who read about their sailboat building project in Wooden Boat magazine. They hope to meet but because of their schedules, she said they have literally “been two ships passing in the night.”
This is the ninth and largest boat built by Capt. Covert. The Huron Jewel was built over the course of 2 1/2 years on Drummond Island, Michigan, with its launching in June 2018.
The tall ship departed Michigan on Aug. 20, 2022, traveling through the Great Lakes, the St. Lawrence Seaway, to the East Coast after which they will travel south to Florida.
“We had planned to only be here a couple of days, but the high wind and waves from storms spawned by the hurricanes are preventing us from leaving until this coming week,” said Julie Covert. “So we wanted to get the word out in case people want to visit.”
Their next stop is Baltimore where they had a bucket dream of taking part in the Great Chesapeake Bay Schooner Race, which was founded to promote public awareness of Chesapeake Bay’s maritime heritage and encourage the preservation of the bay’s natural resources. But due to Hurricane Ian, their arrival in Baltimore will be delayed, which precludes them from being able to participate. They will continue south for the winter spreading their message. They plan to return home in the spring, with an estimated travel plan that encompasses more than 8,000 nautical miles.
The Coverts are also eager to spread the message about the importance of Ocean Alliance’s research.
“We want to teach others about why it’s important to keep trash where it belongs and keep the oceans clean,” said Julie Covert. “In the 1970s, my grandmother taught me about whale songs and the importance of keeping the marine environment healthy so whales and other marine life can be healthy. It’s wonderful to now come full circle and meet the people behind the science and to learn how they are continuing their conservation work.”
She shared her dream: “Save the whales, save the oceans, save ourselves.”
Their mission on this tour is to inspire others to live their dream.
“We want people to come see the ship, be inspired and realize that they can make their own dreams a possibility,” said Julie Covert. “If you don’t name your dream, it will never happen.”
This schooner Huron Jewel idea began in 2010 during a New Year’s Eve conversation between the newlyweds about their bucket list dreams. Hugh Covert has been sailing and building since he was 4 years old. He fulfilled his first dream of becoming a tall ship captain but wanted to build his own schooner. He began the design in 2015, seeking to build an “optimal sailboat” for the waters of the Great Lakes and Drummond Island, located on the eastern end of Michigan’s Upper Peninsula where they live.
“If you stand around and just talk about what you want to achieve, it will never get done,” said Capt. Covert. “You have to actually do it. You have to make it happen and there’s no time better than the present.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, the Coverts were unable to do public trips in 2020, and instead, they and their crew sailed the Great Lakes to bring the schooner to people’s backyards.
“Seeing all the smiles on people’s faces, we realized we were bringing joy and inspiration during a challenging time,” said Julie Covert. “The pandemic has slowed down the pace of life for many people, giving them time to reflect on what is important. Recognizing this, we wanted to encourage people to name their dream, follow their dream, and make it happen.”
As Capt. Hugh is known to say: “There’s no better time than the present.”
For more information, visit www.ditallship.com/dreamtour. Follow their travels on Facebook and Instragram, @ditallship.
