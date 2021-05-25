METHUEN -- While it may be true there's no such thing as a free lunch, the same kind no longer be said of taxi rides in the city.
Starting Tuesday, Methuen is offering free cab rides with Methuen High Class Taxi Co. as part of a state-funded program designed to ease the burden on people who may be suffering from the economic impact of COVID-19.
“As Methuen residents lift themselves up from the devastating economic impact of the pandemic, we want to do all we can to provide necessary support," Mayor Neil Perry said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.
In March, the city received the first part of a two-part, $80,766 grant from MassDevelopment, a quasi-state agency now run by former Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera. The initial grant of around $30,000 was used to pay High Class Taxi to carry food and other supplies from Methuen Cares to residents in need.
The remainder of the grant was delivered this week and will be used to offer free cab rides around the city for people who need to get to doctor's appointments, go grocery shopping or even get to a COVID-19 testing or vaccination site.
The Taxi, Livery, and Hackney Transportation Partnerships Grant Program is funded by MassDevelopment’s allocation from the Commonwealth’s Transportation Infrastructure Enhancement Trust Fund.
“I applaud the Baker-Polito Administration, MassDevelopment President Dan Rivera, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy, and Metropolitan Area Planning Council Executive Director Marc Draisen, and their teams working so hard to provide this essential service," Perry said.
The mayor's chief of staff, Jana DiNatale, is working closely with High Class Taxi and the Methuen Cares Center to implement the grant and launch the free service, he said.
"We are focusing on veterans and people in senior housing," DiNatale said Tuesday. "We've had good luck with the Methuen Cares Center so far."
Methuen’s senior residents, veterans, essential workers, residents of public housing, and residents searching for employment can secure qualifying transportation services by emailing MethuenCares@ci.methuen.ma.us or calling 978-609-1866.
Alberto Mejia, owner of the cab company, said people can also call a line dedicated for the free service, which is: 978-902-3296.
Mejia said he will be reimbursed by the city for the free rides his drivers give, then he will pay the drivers.
He agreed with DiNatale that the food delivery program has been going well.
"The food is getting delivered, and people appreciate it," said Mejia, a resident of Lawrence and long-time owner of the company, which now has 40 vehicles on the road. "Some of us are having hard times."
He said the partnership is "good for the city and good for business," noting that when the program ends, he hopes to have picked up some new, loyal customers.
Perry said the grant that makes the free taxi service available "is a wonderful example of maximizing every available dollar to meet community need, and our team here in Methuen did a fantastic job securing this grant to benefit for our residents. We will continue to pursue every available opportunity to make our community the best it can be.”