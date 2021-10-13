LAWRENCE — City police will have an increased presence at Lawrence High School after a teacher was assaulted while trying to break up a fight among students Tuesday morning.
The male teacher was “injured intervening in an altercation between students and is expected to be OK,” according to Christopher Markuns, spokesman for Lawrence Public Schools.
The teacher was not identified by officials Tuesday. No arrests were made in the connection with the teacher’s assault as of Tuesday evening.
Police Chief Roy Vasque said additional officers will be posted inside and outside of the North Parish Road school in the wake of Tuesday’s incident — part of a spate of recent fights at that school as well as others in the Merrimack Valley and beyond. A fight between students at a school in Texas resulted in one student and a teacher getting shot.
Pictures and videos of the fights in Lawrence have appeared on social media, alarming students, staff and parents.
City leaders, including Vasque, Superintendent Cynthia Paris, Mayor Kendrys Vasquez and Kim Barry, president of the Lawrence Teachers’ Union, met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the assault, the recent fights and school safety.
“There has definitely been an uptick,” Vasque said of the fights.
It’s unclear, however, what’s driving the violence.
Vasque stressed that school safety is a top priority.
“We want to be sure we provide a safe environment,” said Vasque.
Following Tuesday’s meeting, Markuns said a letter would be sent home to parents.
A copy of the letter was not immediately available Tuesday evening.
