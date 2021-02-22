ANDOVER — A teachers strike set to begin Monday at Greater Lawrence Technical School has been averted.
“We are pleased to inform you that members of Local 1707 and GLTS School Committee have reached a contract agreement,” Superintendent John Lavoie said in a statement posted on the school’s Facebook page Sunday evening.
“As a result, in-person learning for exploratory and high-needs students starting this week will take place as scheduled,” he added.
On Saturday, members of Local 1707 — the school’s teachers union — met in a 150-person Zoom call and voted to strike following a vote Friday night by the School Committee to reject an agreement to bring ninth-graders and special needs students back to the classroom.
The agreement Sunday means that ninth-graders and special needs students will return to the classroom starting Monday. Classes were completely remote before, but teachers have been required to teach online classes from their classrooms.
Ninth-graders are returning to the classroom in two cohorts, with approximately 200 students attending shop classes Mondays and Tuesdays and another 200 students attending the same courses Thursdays and Fridays, according to the School Committee's plan.
The union also released a statement Sunday night.
"Greater Lawrence Technical School educators stuck together and now have a ratified agreement that will return teachers to the school building on Monday," the statement said. "The strike is off and we can't wait to see our students tomorrow."