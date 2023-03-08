Packed gyms everywhere, including North Andover, Lawrence and Andover, as well as Merrimack College’s Lawler Arena.
And guess what? Every local team won.
Andover girls KO Central: No. 1 ranked Andover needed a big third quarter to finally open up a lead and motor to the Round of 8, beating rival Central Catholic, 48-38, behind Anna Foley’s 17 points and big second half.
Lawrence juggernaut: Behind 29 points and 14 rebounds for big man Isaiah Ogunbare, Lawrence rolled to a 67-47 win over Attleboro in the Division 1 Round of 16. The Lancers advance to the Division 1 quarterfinals for the first time since 2018, and will take on Newton North.
North Andover girls run away: After a slow first quarter, North Andover cranked up the defense and ran away from Reading, 54-37, to at advance to the D1 girls quarterfinals against neighboring Andover High on Friday night. Hannah Martin led with 28 points.
North Andover boys win big: Zach Wolinski led with a game-high 21 points and six different Scarlet Knights knocked in at least one 3-pointer as the red-hot North Andover boys ran Springfield Central off the floor, 78-51, in the D1 Round of 16. Host Waltham in quarters Saturday at 6 p.m.
Merrimack wins NEC title: Can you believe it? Merrimack won its first tourney championship since joining D1 three years ago, hitting a free throw with eight seconds remaining to beat Fairleigh Dickinson, 67-66. Ziggy Reid led Merrimack with 23 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.