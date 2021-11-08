Some songs get stuck in your head, playing over and over until their charms are exhausted.
Other songs have a staying power that is more satisfying, coming back to us at times when we need to hear their messages.
Those are the kinds of songs that Brian O’Connell will discuss in a talk, “Poetry of Popular Song,” at the North Andover Senior Center on Monday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. Registration for the program is available at 978-688-9560.
“The presentation will explore the wonderful songs that we call ‘standards,’ which have stood the test of time, and most everyone recognizes instantly,” O’Connell said. “My particular focus will be on the lyrics and the amazing poetic genius that so many of these songs display.”
O’Connell is the director and founder of the Sarteano Chamber Choral Conducting Workshop in Tuscany, and has a master’s degree in choral conducting from the Boston Conservatory. He has taught voice and conducting, in addition to leading choral groups, at universities throughout New England.
“My background with poetry goes back to my grandfather, who imbued me with a lifelong love of poetry,” O’Connell said. “Of course as a singer and choral conductor, I must study my texts assiduously in order to give a performance that is authentic.”
He said that many standards have well-crafted lyrics and points to “What a Wonderful World,” which was written by Bob Thiele and is known best in the version by Louis Armstrong.
There are five stanzas of unequal length in the song, O’Connell said, although the rhyme schemes in the first, second and fifth stanzas mirror each other, “which adds to the overall construction.”
He points out that a “unifying factor” in the song is the way perceptions are anchored in different senses or faculties, which are identified by the phrases “I see; I think; I love; I hear; I watch; I’ll ever know.”
“The first opening is to nature, then to sky and the beauty of day and night, thirdly to the colors of the rainbow in the faces of humanity, and finally to the hope of humanity found in our children,” O’Connell said. “What a wonderful poem.”
He plans to discuss the qualities that make Armstrong’s version of this song “definitive,” along with versions of “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Ray Charles, “Crazy” by Patsy Cline and others.
The American Songbook, where standards are usually found, contains tunes by composers like George and Ira Gershwin or Rodgers and Hart, and date as far back as the 1920s and 1930s, O’Connell said. The songs typically first appeared in musicals that are often forgotten, while the songs have lived on for generations.
“For example, as many as 102 albums of vocals contain ‘Come Rain or Shine,’” O’Connell said.