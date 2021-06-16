ANDOVER —The town is expected to file an answer to Bill Fahey’s lawsuit this week, said attorney Leonard Kesten.
“I’m going to do everything I can to get the facts out quickly,” said Kesten, who was hired by the town last week. “We are not interested in hiding anything.”
Fahey, the former director of Andover Youth Services, was fired in May and filed a lawsuit against the town and Town Manager Andrew Flanagan for wrongful termination and defamation earlier this month. Andover residents have publicly questioned Fahey — who they consider a skilled youth mentor — being fired through public comment, lawn signs and even T-shirts at Town Meeting which read “is the defamation payout in the budget.”
Kesten revealed in an interview that a report produced during an investigation of Fahey by the town referenced alleged misconduct involving a “vulnerable adolescent.”
The town's inquiry into Fahey was sparked by an investigation by the Essex County District Attorney's Office. There was no criminal conduct found during that investigation, and Fahey faces no criminal charges, according to Carrie Kimball, spokesperson for the Essex County District Attorney's Office. The DA’s office referred the issue back to the town.
Fahey was then suspended and given a letter stating it was because the town had “credible information that you may have engaged in improper conduct with a minor," according to documents filed with his lawsuit.
At the time of Fahey's firing, town officials gave no reason other than “misconduct,” and that the decision was made to “prioritize safety, education, wellness and respect,” Flanagan wrote in a statement.
Fahey’s lawsuit states he was wrongfully terminated for “sexual misconduct.”
In the lawsuit, Fahey alleges Flanagan had a personal vendetta against him and that the tension between the two of them resulted in his unwarranted termination May 10.
The Eagle-Tribune filed a public records request for the report — written by a private investigator — that led to Fahey's firing. The town turned over a nearly 100% redacted document, save for the employee handbook and a two-page contract, citing personnel reasons for keeping it secret. The request and report are being reviewed by the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office to see what information can be disclosed.
“It can be frustrating for a town manager to not be able to disclose the facts,” Kesten said. “But we are working to get the facts out before the court, and the court will decide.”
Kesten said there was cause to terminate Fahey, and he will seek to have the case alleging wrongful termination and defamation dismissed in the coming months.
“Having looked at the evidence and report I urge the citizens of Andover to wait until the facts come out,” Kesten said. “Mr. Flanagan acted in the best interest of the people of Andover.”