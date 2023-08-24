SALEM, N.H. — Tuscan Village developers caught the pickleball bug with plans to add courts to current and future parks on the massive property as they tweaked updates to their master plan that was conditionally approved by the Planning Board on Tuesday.
It was approved by a vote of 6-1-0.
One condition includes site plan approval for “Building 1300”, which would add 300 residential units.
The Planning Board heard the new recreation plans at the Aug. 22 meeting during the fourth meeting discussing Tuscan’s master plan.
Some of the plans included expanded recreation space for the 120-acre project.
Joe Faro, Tuscan Village development owner, presented the recreation plans to the board.
Planning Board Director Jacob LaFontaine said the board recommended enhanced programming for Rec Park. He added the board was pleased they are willing to dedicate part of the property to providing more recreation.
Faro said they took into consideration those recommendations and public comments about the need for more recreational spaces at Tuscan Village.
“We hear you and continue to adapt the project as it progresses,” Faro said.
The growing development project has recreation spaces at Tuscan Lake, Linear Park and Lake Park where different activities are hosted for both residents and the public such as walking trails and fitness classes.
“Pocket parks” are already popping up inside the park like a life-sized chess board for anyone to play Tuscan’s Rockingham Park Gardens has also started taking shape which pays homage to the property’s roots with artifacts and statue of Seabiscuit.
They plan to add a pickleball court along with some fitness equipment to Rec Park which sits between North Village and Tuscan Village. Faro said they redesigned plans for the park after hearing those concerns from the board and public.
They decided a pickleball court there would benefit both Tuscan residents and the public.
The court, including sidelines, is projected to be 30 feet by 60 feet.
“I think the fitness equipment will be great for joggers,” Faro said. “They can stop and utilize the fitness equipment and then keep going. Pickleball will be great for residents and folks coming to the development.”
Four additional pickleball courts and a basketball court will be constructed at Overlook Park which is situated adjacent to Tuscan Lake. The park is five times larger than Rec Park and is a prominent public space at Tuscan.
“I think this is another great opportunity for us to utilize a public recreation space,” he added.
Planning Board member Linda Harvey suggested Faro consider potential indoor pickleball courts knowing there’s no place to play in town during winter.
Planning Board Chair Keith Belair said recreation had been a sticking point for the board.
“I think you answered the call,” Belair said to Faro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.