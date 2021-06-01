It felt good to remember together.
Monday’s Memorial Day observances were the first opportunities over the past 14 months for the Merrimack Valley public to stand together without masks. It was fittingly a time to remember.
Hosts and visitors gathered around flags and flowers, gravestones and monuments to pay their respects.
As always, veterans, fallen veterans, were at the forefront of people’s minds.
But this year, after 594,000 deaths from COVID-19 in the U.S. — 80 percent of the dead over 65 years old, many of them veterans — other losses were also on people’s minds.
At a 10 a.m. observance at Ridgewood Cemetery in North Andover, David Hruban, retired U.S. Army, chair of the Patriotic Observance Committee, noted the turning points that war and plague bring.
“This turning point in history is personal for us: there are many newly made graves throughout the cemetery,” he said.
Master of ceremonies Joseph LeBlanc, North Andover and Boxford veterans’ services officer, stood by the veterans memorial under two Norway maple trees and read off the names of 49 veterans from the town who died in the past year.
Traditional observances included honor guard renderings, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, rifle salutes and songs.
North Andover High School senior Madeline Grace MacLellan sang “The Star-Spangled Banner” and junior Courtney Igbinosa sang “America the Beautiful.”
Among those in attendance were people who had suffered losses and those who wanted to be with others and pay tribute to the fallen.
Ruth Wilson of Haverhill, originally from North Andover, was there to remember her son Scott S. Wilson, a U.S. Army veteran of Afghanistan and Iraq who served five tours and died seven years ago.
A father, Chris Caron of North Andover, was at the ceremony with his 3-year-old son, CJ, wearing a camouflage jacket.
It’s been a long year, Caron said before the observance started. He and his son were glad to be with others, about 200 people standing in the carpet-like grass.
“I’m ready for it,” he said. “We’re ready for it.”
The master of ceremonies announced that the guest of honor was the public, given the shared sacrifices over the past year.
In a special presentation, LeBlanc gave a framed flag to the cemetery’s superintendent, Scott Polumbo, in honor of his steadfast care for the grounds and those laid to rest there.
Ten miles away, at noon, in Methuen at Elmwood Cemetery, VFW Post 8349 Commander Kurt Williams led the ceremony on behalf of Methuen veterans who have died.
Williams placed a flag at the memorial marker to John Fontaine of Methuen, a U.S. Army infantryman killed in Vietnam on April 24, 1966.
Officers with Post 8349 and ladies auxiliary officers placed flowers on the young soldier’s marker as his cousin, John Dowd, a U.S. Air Force veteran and commander of Methuen American Legion Post 122, raised the flag on the memorial site’s pole.
“It’s a hallowed time for us,” Dowd said after the ceremony. “I love my country. I love my flag.”
Dowd was 15 years old when his cousin died in Vietnam.
Post 122 held its ceremony earlier at Walnut Grove Cemetery.
In Andover, at Spring Grove Cemetery, some 200 people gathered for the observance said Mark Comeiro, the town’s director of veterans services.
The ceremony included wreath placements and the reading of the names and ringing of a bell for 48 Andover veterans who died in the last year.
Andover Middle School students read “The Gettysburg Address” by Abraham Lincoln and the poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae, among other texts.
The Andover High School band played “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“Everything flowed together,” Comeiro said.
People were happy to be out of their homes and to be with others, he said.
“It was literally a breath of fresh air to be out there,” he said.
Some towns and cities did not have enough time to organize parades or public observances.
Lawrence, which was particularly hit hard by the pandemic, opted for no public ceremony to err on the side of caution, said Jaime Melendez, the director of Lawrence’s veterans services office.
Melendez, who is also president of the Massachusetts Veterans Service Officers Association, said the city — at the direction of Mayor Kendrys Vasquez — placed 776 flags along the walkways crossing the Campagnone Common in memory of all of Lawrence’s fallen military members.
Observances were held throughout Southern New Hampshire.
In Londonderry, American Legion Post 27, in conjunction with the town, hosted a parade to the Town Common for a ceremony to honor all those who died serving the nation.
The procession stopped at Holy Cross Cemetery where a wreath was laid on the grave of Pvt. 1st Class Verne Greely, a Marine killed in Vietnam in 1967.
In Plaistow, a parade marched from Pollard School to Elm Street Cemetery for a service followed by a ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park.
In Windham, a parade stepped off from Center School to Ministerial Road, then on to a ceremony for honors and tributes.