PELHAM — Two men stabbed during a fight early Christmas morning are both recovering at home, police said.
While Pelham police were the first on the stabbing scene, Capt. Anne Perriello said the case has since been handed off to the Hillsborough County Attorney’s Office.
For that reason, she was unable to provide identities of the men, however she did say, “They have both been released from the hospital and are home and recovering,” she said.
Police said the stabbing happened just after 1 a.m. on Christmas, outside a home on Old County Road where a gathering was happening.
There, Joseph Schulte, 29, began arguing with a 28-year-old New Ipswich man, police said. The argument escalated and resulted in the younger man suffering a deep cut to his forehead and serious facial injuries, police said. He was taken to Lowell General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Police said Schulte also stabbed a 27-year-old man from Litchfield who was trying to break up the fight. The man was reportedly unconscious and suffering from life-threatening injuries when emergency crews arrived.
The man was transported to Lowell General Hospital and then to Tufts Medical Center in Boston, where police said he was listed in critical condition.
Police said Schulte was arrested at a home in Nashua and is now charged with two counts of first degree assault.