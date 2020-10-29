Voters to decide changes to voting, 'right to repair' law  

BOSTON — Besides picking a president, a U.S. Senator and deciding a host of other congressional and state legislative races, voters on Nov. 3 will consider ballot questions to settle a multi-million dollar dispute between car makers and independent repair shops and that could change how elections are held.
Massachusetts, with its strong consumer protection laws, is often viewed as a testing ground for changes in law and policy through the ballot box, and the outcomes of both questions are being closely watched nationally.
There are no limits on contributions to ballot question campaigns, and big corporations and special interest groups on either side of the initiatives have poured more than $60 million into efforts to sway voters. Much of the cash has come from outside the state, according to disclosures.
Question 1, which would update the state's "right to repair" law, has drawn the most attention from contributors, with a combined $50.7 million collected as of Oct. 15, according to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Meanwhile, Question 2, which seeks to replace the state's winner-take-all election system with ranked choice voting, has drawn the attention of national voting reform groups that have vastly out-raised opponents of the changes.
Political observers say both questions involve a lot of technical background that requires voters to do a little more research than with previous ballot questions.
"They're both really technical questions and ask a lot of the voters," said Evan Horowitz, director of the Center for State Policy Analysis at Tufts University, which analyzed the referendums but hasn't taken a position on them. "And I'm not sure how much people have been paying attention, given the prominence of the public health emergency and a presidential election that's stark in it own right."
Here's a look at both questions.
Question 1
Auto companies are now required to provide diagnostic data to repair shops and vehicle owners under a ballot question overwhelmingly approved eight years ago. But a coalition of independent shops says the so-called "right to repair" law needs updating because it unfairly allows car makers to use wireless technology to steer business toward dealerships, cutting out small shops and driving up consumer costs.
They want voters to approve Question 1, which would revise the law to account for advances in new technology, such as wireless systems.
Opponents say the law already accounts for so-called "telematics" and doesn't need revision. They say the issue is being pushed by a national auto parts industry seeking to expand its share of the local market.
A key issue in the debate is whether expanded access to a vehicle's diagnostic data risks the safety of car owners and cybersecurity.
Opponents argue personal data would be compromised if voters change the law. They've poured millions of dollars into TV ads warning that sexual predators could more easily stalk victims if Question 1 is approved.
Supporters of Question 1 say the vehicle information would only include mechanical data, not personal information. They have accused the big automakers of using "scare tactics" to dampen public support.
A University of Massachusetts at Amherst poll released this week showed strong support for Question 1, with at least 75% of respondents saying they plan to vote "yes." Another 15% of those polled were undecided.
Question 2
The state's winner-take-all election system means the top candidate in a crowded race can squeak out a win with only a small margin of ballots cast.
Supporters of Question 2 want to switch to a "ranked-choice" method in which voters list candidates by order of preference. Ranked choice generally applies to races with more than two candidates, knocking out last-place candidates and redistributing their support until someone piles up a clear majority.
Jim Henderson, chairman of the Yes on 2 campaign, said ranked choice voting will mean fairer elections for candidates and give voters more options by letting them make multiple choices in a crowded race.
"The goal is simply to reflect the majority of the community in elections," he said.
Opposition has been driven mostly by Republicans, including Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, who argue the system would be too costly and confusing for the state's voters at a time when voting groups are trying to make it easier for people to participate in elections.
"One person, one vote. That’s the bedrock of American elections," Jim Lyons, chairman of the state Republican Party said in statement. "If ranked-choice voting had existed in 1860, Abraham Lincoln would not have been elected president."
Under the system, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the last-place candidate is removed from the running and votes for that candidate are redistributed based on their supporters' second choices. This "instant runoff" process repeats until one candidate has picked up more than 50% of the vote.
Republicans also note that the state's Constitution requires "the person having the highest number of votes shall be deemed and declared to be elected."
A UMass Amherst poll found 48% of likely voters say they would vote yes on the question, while 43% are opposed. Another 9% were undecided.
While some cities, including San Francisco and Cambridge, have used ranked choice voting for years, Maine is the only state to make the switch broadly. It will use ranked choice in the Nov. 3 presidential election, after the state's Supreme Judicial Court rejected a GOP-led effort to prevent its use.
For more information on both questions see https://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elepdf/IFV_2020.pdf
