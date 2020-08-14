HAVERHILL — Whittier Regional High students will return to school under a hybrid model that calls for them to be in classrooms two days per week and learn remotely online from home the rest of the time.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the district's School Committee approved a hybrid learning plan this week.
The plan is called a hybrid model because it consists of a mix of classroom and remote learning at the start of the school year as the COVID-19 crisis continues.
Lynch said the plan reflects input given over the spring and summer from students, staff, parents and guardians, School Committee members, local public health officials and school administrators.
Students will also have the option of participating in a fully remote learning model to start the year, allowing them to do all learning at home.
Under the hybrid plan, during their academic weeks students will stay in "cohorts'' or groups of 10 to 12 peers while remaining in one classroom, and teachers will travel between classrooms. This is a reduction in class size to about half the normal number of students, and is intended to keep students socially distanced from each other. During their vocational weeks, students will be grouped in "cohorts'' of no more than 12.
Students will be required to maintain 6 feet of distance from each other in their academic classrooms and vocational classrooms, labs and shops, and will be required to wear face coverings at all times.
Lynch said students will be sorted into two groups — A and B.
She said Group A will will have learning in classrooms on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and Group B will have learning in classrooms on Wednesdays and Fridays. All students will take part in remote learning on Mondays and on the days they are not in classrooms.
Freshmen and new students will begin the school year Wednesday, Sept. 16. Students in Group A will begin the school year Thursday, Sept. 17, and students in Group B will begin the school year Friday, Sept. 18.
All students will also participate in a two-week technology orientation to get familiar with online tools and resources they will use during remote learning days, Lynch said. Staff will also have 10 days of training and professional development before the first day of classes to prepare for the school's reopening amid COVID-19.
"Our district has pulled together to craft a plan that we feel best meets the needs of our community during this challenging, evolving time," Lynch said. "I am grateful for everyone who helped us assess what we needed to do to get to this point. We are excited to have the opportunity to welcome students back this fall, and will continue to prioritize the health and well-being of all students and staff."
Students with special needs, those who are on an Individual Learning Plan and those who are English language learners will be provided support services based on their particular needs, school officials said.
Lynch said Whittier will also implement initiatives aimed at protecting the health and well-being of students and staff, including that face coverings will be required for all students. They will be responsible for bringing their own masks, although disposable masks will also be available for those who need them, Lynch said
Students will be required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms before coming to school with assistance from their families, and a verbal screening will also be held upon their arrival, according to the school's plan.
If a student develops COVID-19 symptoms at school, they will be placed in a designated medical waiting room, and their parent or guardian will be contacted to pick the student up. Students who develop symptoms will be required to get tested for COVID-19 or self isolate at home for 14 days.
There are also protocols in place for staff, who are encouraged not to come to school if they are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19.
Lynch said the Whittier administration will continue to provide regular updates about district plans and COVID-19 as more information becomes available during the school year.
Whittier's entire plan can be viewed online at https://tinyurl.com/y5chsmm6.
To review symptoms of COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.