Woman charged with taking part in armed robbery

HAVERHILL — A former Haverhill woman now living in New Hampshire was ordered held without bail on charges she took part in a robbery last month in Haverhill.
Police said Paige Machado, 29, of 37 Upper Camp Road, Northwood, drove a male accomplice to a home on Groveland Street and that the man confronted a male resident, got into a scuffle with the man, pointed a gun at him then smashed a glass storm door.
The couple drove away with the resident's cell phone. About an hour later, police tracked the phone to Lee, New Hampshire. At the same time, police in Lee were responding to a car crash involving Machado and her alleged accomplice. Machado's two children were in the backseat at the time, police said.
Immediately following the incident, a person on Facebook posted erroneous information that a variety store had just been robbed.
At Machado's arraignment on Tuesday in Haverhill District Court, Judge Patricia Dowling ordered her held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Feb. 12.
Assistant District Attorney Calvin Skeirik noted that Machado's co-defendant, Jonas Rogers, 33, of 16 Marsh Ave., was to be arraigned this Wednesday on the same set of charges.
According to a police report, on Jan. 5 at approximately 7:23 p.m., police responded to the area of 187 Groveland St. on a report that a resident had just been held up at gunpoint.
A male resident told police that a man dressed in all black and wearing a black ski mask stepped onto his porch and came to his door, asking for the resident's roommate by name.
The resident said he told his unwanted visitor that his roommate was not home, and that the man then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his head. The resident said he grabbed the man, pushed him off the porch and they both ended up on the sidewalk.
The resident said he ran back into his house, shut the door behind him, then heard some loud bangs and found the glass storm door had been shattered.
The resident said he then saw a vehicle - which he described as a Jeep SUV - drive away. It was then that he realized the man had taken his cell phone.
About an hour after the robbery, police pinged the resident's stolen cell phone and obtained its GPS location as Harvey Lee Road in Lee.
At the same time, police in Lee were responding to a serious car crash on that same road. The driver was identified as Machado and her front seat passenger as Rogers. Police said both adults were dressed in black and that both sustained serious facial and head injuries. Machado's two children were in the vehicle as well and all four were taken to a local hospital.
Police said they found the Haverhill resident's cell phone in the vehicle along with two, black face masks.