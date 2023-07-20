METHUEN — The YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts will hold its sixth annual “Fall Fest with a Twist” event on Thursday, Oct. 5, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merrimack Valley Golf Club, 210 Howe St. The YWCA is seeking sponsors, who will receive tickets to the event. Depending on the level of support, there is an array of promotional opportunities through the YWCA’s social media package and sponsor presence up until the evening of the event and recognition during the event.
Tickets are $100 per person and includes wine tasting, appetizers, music and raffles. All money raised will help support the YWCA’s important mission of eliminating racism and empowering women. For tickets, more information or for sponsorship opportunities, contact Susan Staples at sstaples@ywcanema.org, 978-687-0331, ext. 1023 or visit online at ywcanema.org.
Methuen Scholarship Foundation awards
METHUEN — The Methuen Scholarship Foundation awarded $49,000 in scholarships this year. Volunteers with the nonprofit foundation raise funds to award Methuen High School graduating seniors with scholarships each year. Lisa Simonian and Melissa Ansara-Burns, co-presidents of the Foundation, said scholarships were presented this year to 61 graduating seniors and ranged from $250 to $1,200.
“Our goal is to award scholarships to everyone who submits a completed application by the annual May 1deadline,” Simonian said. “All we require is that a student fill out a two page application stating their grade point average, extracurricular activities, the school they plan to attend and financial need, and community service. We do not require an essay.”
Seniors are advised to contact Methuen High School’s guidance department and visit Naviance.com.
Anyone interested in volunteering to help raise funds or in sponsoring a scholarship is asked to contact Lisa Simonian at lmsimonian@comcast.net.
VNEOC to hold rededication; public invited
HAVERHILL — Veterans Northeast Outreach Center at 10 Reed St. in Haverhill will hold a grand reopening and dedication of the Scott Forbes Memorial Intake Center on Aug. 4 at 10:30 a.m. Forbes, who served as director of VNEOC for about two years, died in March. The public is invited and refreshments will be served. Interim Executive Director Bill Kelly will be discussing VNEOC and its mission.
Please RSVP to Jim Behen, VNEOC outreach coordinator, at jbehen@vneoc.org.
Drivers warned of overnight highway ramp closures in Andover
ANDOVER — State transportation officials are warning drivers of temporary alternating closures of the I-495/I-93 Interchange ramps in Andover.
The closures will be in place nightly from Sunday, July 23, through Friday morning, July 28, during overnight hours from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are anticipated to conclude by 5 a.m. on Friday, July 28. Access to one of the ramps will always be maintained.
During the overnight work, there will be a one-at-a-time ramp closures to splice cables and install light fixtures under the I-495 bridge.
MassDOT encourages drivers to seek alternate routes (next exit), reduce speed and use caution while approaching and traveling through the work zone.
Message boards, signs, traffic control devices, and police details will be used to guide drivers safely through the work zone.
For more information on traffic conditions, visit mass511.com.
