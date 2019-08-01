DERRY – Every Pan-Mass Challenge is emotional and inspiring to Jennifer Kady of Derry, who is getting ready to ride in her 26th event.
"One that might stand out the most would be 2009, which was the first PMC after my mom lost her battle with cancer,” Kady said. “She was our biggest cheerleader. Her absence that first year was profound. My dad was waiting at the finish line, and we all cried as we crossed the line that year: part grief, part hope. We continue to be inspired by our loss, to fund research so that someday others may not lose their battles.”
Dozens of local participants from Massachusetts and New Hampshire will be among the 6,600 riders cycling up to 192 miles in the 40th Pan-Mass Challenge on Saturday and Sunday, with the goal of raising $60 million for cancer research and treatment at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
In 2018 the PMC raised a record $56 million for Dana-Farber, the largest gift ever contributed to the institute by an organization, according to organizers. Since its inception in 1980, the PMC has donated $654 million to Dana-Farber.
Participants will take one of 12 routes – ranging from 25 to 192 miles. The most common route begins in Sturbridge and ends in Provincetown on Cape Cod. The routes are designed to cater to all levels of cycling, as well as all riders, who range in age from 13 to 88.
Many participants ride to honor a family member or friend who has battled cancer, like Kady.
“The Pan Mass Challenge is a fundraiser first, and a bike ride second. Riding is the easy part. The hard work, the important work, is in fundraising,” Kady said. “We are not a bike race. It is a fun, non-competitive, and absolutely breathtaking event."
Kady is captain of Team Sunflower, a team born in her late mother’s, Deborah Barrett’s, memory.
“To us, (sunflowers) represent her spirit, and they represent hope for new research, new treatment, and a world where all cancer has a treatment or cure,” Kady said. “We are a group of family and friends who hate cancer, and like bikes. We are not scientists, we don't know how to cure this disease, but we can ride our bikes and do our part to fund the very important research happening at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.”
The team's fundraising commitment this year is $15,000.
All participants are required to raise between $600 and $8,500, depending on their chosen route. The average cyclist raises more than $8,825, according to organizers.
Shawn and Conor Mullen, a father and son duo from Windham, will be completing the Sturbridge to Provincetown route. Shawn started the PMC in honor of his father, who survived prostate cancer in 2008.
"Cancer keeps coming and affecting different people, which reinforces the importance of the research Dana-Farber is able to conduct with PMC funds," Shawn said. "I have been riding with the Boston Bruins Foundation Team since my second PMC in 2010 and my event is well supported by the Bruins, with Bob Sweeney attending every year to also speak to all of the riders. The Bruins provide a swag bag for all of the riders."
Hannah and Susan Rogers are a mother and daughter duo from North Andover riding in the event. They both ride in memory of Susan’s parents who both lost their battle to cancer several years ago.
Since late April, they have been training together, embarking on rides between 20 and 60 miles. They will be riding the Wellesley to Bourne route.
"After my mother's passing, my friend introduced me to the PMC. When Hannah was 10 she asked to do the PMC along with me but she was too young. Now, 17, this will be Hannah's first PMC and her drive inspires me to make this work," Susan said.
Other riders, compete as individuals. Coming back from a 7-year hiatus, Peter Wasserman of Londonderry will be preparing for his 12th PMC ride.
“I prepare by getting out on my bike and putting in time to get my body ready, since spending a long time on the bike can be a bit uncomfortable,” Wasserman said. “Most of my rides are early in the morning before work for 20-30 miles. Several weekends I target longer rides — my longest being 65 miles."
Donald Martin, a rider from Methuen, also completes the Sturbridge to Provincetown route. Most years he trains 750-1,000 miles by commuting to work by bicycle to prepare for the summer event.
“My best friend’s mother and a second mother to me, Lorraine Bergeron of Lawrence, passed away from cancer in 1994. Lorraine's sons Gary and Tom rode in 1994 and 1995. Gary and Tom talked their father Chanel and me into riding in 1996. I have ridden every year since 1996,” Martin said. “It is a weekend full of good will. The total commitment by riders, volunteers and roadside well-wishers united in a common cause to ease the suffering and find a cure.”
After losing his father to cancer at a young age, Bill Hamilton of Andover became a devoted PMC rider. Bill has biked in every PMC since 1991, totaling 27 rides and raising a total of $132,000 for cancer research. This year Bill is gearing up to ride with his son William. Ever since William was little he supported his father from the sidelines and dreamed of the day he too could participate in the PMC.
“The PMC has grown into a huge family tradition,” Will said. “Every Fourth of July our family bikes from Andover to York, Maine, to prepare. It is a 60 mile route and gets us prepared and excited for the upcoming PMC. The PMC is definitely a special event that my family looks forward to every August.”
If the PMC reaches its 2019 fundraising goal of $60 million, Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, a cancer survivor and former PMC rider, has committed to donate an additional $1 million to the cause.