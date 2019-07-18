Locals prepare for record heat

The hottest temperatures of the year will scorch the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire this weekend, and National Weather Service Meteorologist Alan Dunham has one piece of advice for people going outside: Don't.
"People really have to use their heads on this," Dunham said. "Hydrate, hydrate hydrate. I mean water, not caffeine, not alcohol. Water."
Dunham said the heat will begin Friday, with temperatures crawling into the high-80s, and continue to rise over the weekend.
Saturday will be the hottest of the weekend, Dunham said, with temperatures expected to hit the upper-90s, accompanied by a heat index value of up to 106 degrees. Dunham said Sunday won't be far behind, with temperatures hovering in the mid-90s and a heat index value of 105 degrees.
Dunham said there is also a 30% chance of a shower Sunday.
While Dunham would normally suggest a trip to the seacoast for residents to cool off, he said the expected west wind will prevent any type of sea breeze.
"It's going to be just as hot and miserable there," he said.
Communities in the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire have taken steps days in advance to prepare for the extreme heat.
Haverhill
Recreation Director Vincent Ouellette said the city expects to set out water canons this weekend for kids looking to cool down and have some fun. He said he is considering three locations, two of which will be announced soon.
"We know we'll have one at Riverside Park, but we're checking on water connections at two other sites," he said.
The Citizens Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday as a cooling center. If needed, the center will remain open longer.
"If you are in danger of overheating and dehydration, please drop by the Citizens Center and keep cool," he said. "Play games, play cards, watch television or just sit back and be cool."
The Plug Pond Recreation Area off of Mill Street is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week, until the start of the new school year.
Parking is $2 per car and walk-ins enter free. The area is open to Haverhill residents only.
"Remember to stay hydrated, drink water throughout the day, avoid strenuous exercise outdoors and take cooling showers as needed," Ouellette said.
Lawrence
To escape the heat in the city, two cooling shelters will be set up at the Lawrence Public Library and The Center, according to a press release from Mayor Daniel Rivera's office.
The Lawrence Public Library, located at 51 Lawrence St., will be open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Movies and games will be offered in the auditorium for those looking for inside entertainment, as well as crafts for kids, free water and public restrooms.
The Center, located at 155 Haverhill St., will be open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be free water and access to public restrooms.
Methuen
A press release from Mayor James Jajuga's office said the upper cafeteria at the Tenney Grammar School, located at 75 Pleasant St., will open as a cooling center this weekend. The upper cafeteria will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Any city residents who need a break from the heat are encouraged to head to the location. Water will be available.
North Andover
The Senior Center, located at 120 Main St., will be open as a cooling center on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to interim Town Manager Lyne Savage.
If transportation is needed to the Senior Center, or assistance is needed after 8 p.m., Savage said residents should call 978-683-3168.
Stevens Pond, a public beach with lifeguards on-duty at all times, is open seven days a week from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of August.
Andover
Town Manager Andrew Flanagan said Memorial Hall Library, located at 2 North Main St., will serve as a cooling center over the weekend. It will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be a movie showing on Saturday night.
Pomps Pond, located off Abbott Street, is open from noon to 7 p.m. for both residents and non-residents at a daily rate. Admission on weekdays is $5 per resident and $10 per non-resident. Weekend rates are $10 per resident and $5 per resident under age 13. For non-residents, weekend rates are $20 per person and $10 per person under age 13.
Salem
Fire Chief Lawrence Best encouraged residents to check on their neighbors, especially if they are elderly, children, or have special needs, in a press release issued Wednesday.
Though no cooling centers are planned, Best said the Kelley Library will be open Friday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is air conditioned and located at 234 Main St.
Best also encouraged people to head to the Mall at Rockingham Park, where they can shop and eat in an air conditioned space. The mall is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Recreation Director Daniel Hopkins said Hedgehog Pond will be open, and park attendants will be on-duty to make sure people are cognizant of the heat, as well as staying cool and hydrated. There are no lifeguards on-duty, but Hopkins said people can swim at their own risk.
Londonderry
Town officials urged residents to stay hydrated and cool in a press release sent out Wednesday.
A cooling center will be open at the Londonderry Police Department, located at 268 B Mammoth Road. The Leach Library, located at 276 Mammoth Road, will also be open as a cooling center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m on Saturday. The library is closed on Sunday.
If necessary, the Senior Center can be used with assistance from Londonderry Alert to staff it any point.
Londonderry Fire Department's Chief of Operations Mike McQuillen said people should avoid being outside during the peak heat of the day.
"Obviously, anything that you're doing that you don't need to be doing, like going for a miles-long run or digging a ditch, is not going to end well for anyone," he said.
Plaistow
According to the town's website, the Emergency Operations Center, located at 27 Elm St., will be open as a cooling center.
The hours will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Tips from the Red Cross
During heat waves, people are susceptible to heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
For heat cramps: Symptoms include muscular pains or spasm in the legs or abdomen. Get to a cooler place and lightly stretch the affected muscles. Drink something with electrolytes, like sports drinks, fruit juice, or even milk or water.
For heat exhaustion: Symptoms include cool, moist, pale or flushed skin; headache; nausea; dizziness and weakness. Remove or loosen as much clothing as possible. Apply cool, wet cloths to the skin. If conscious, drink 4 ounces of fluid every 15 minutes. If the person's condition does not improve, or if the person passes out or vomits, call 911.
For heat stroke: Signs include high body temperature; dry or moist red skin; changes in consciousness; rapid pulse; rapid, shallow breathing; confusion; vomiting and seizures. Can be life-threatening. First call 911, then cool the person with an ice bath, or with bags of ice or ice water-doused towels.