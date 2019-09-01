Locals reminisce late doctor who delivered over 5,000 babies

SWAMPSCOTT — To this day, Margie Lappin-Cantor of Salem remembers the time she was out with her son and bumped into Dr. Charles L. Blander, who was on his bike. She turned to her son, Ross, and said this was the man who delivered him at Lynn Hospital.
Looking at Blander, Ross asked candidly, “Why aren’t you wearing a helmet?”
Lappin-Cantor said her doctor never forget that and frequently brought it up when seeing her. “He brought him into the world and here is my son trying to keep him safe,” she recalled.
Her boys, now ages 33 and 31, are two of the more than 5,000 babies Blander delivered over the course of his 54-year career as an obstetrician.
Blander, who practiced obstetrics and gynecology in Salem, Beverly, Swampscott and Lynn, died in his Swampscott home on Aug. 24 at the age of 83. His son, Dr. Daniel Blander, said his father saw patients until just last year — and would have continued if his health allowed.
“He loved being a doctor in a small community,” said Daniel Blander, a urologist at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center’s Institute of Urology in Beverly. “People called him ‘Doc’ wherever he went.”
The joy his father got from practicing medicine, says Daniel Blander, was palpable. “It played a big role in what I decided to do,” he added.
His dad was born in New York City and started taking courses at Cornell University at age 16. In 1959, he graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago before training in obstetrics and gynecology at The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York — where he met his wife, Barbara, who was a nursing student at the time.
After completing his residency, Charles Blander served as a base obstetrician in New Mexico for the U.S. Air Force.
In the late 1960s, Charles Blander and his wife settled in Swampscott, where they raised their son, Daniel, and daughter, Andrea, who is a Seattle attorney. Growing up, Daniel Blander remembers his father describing the first time he arrived to the area and the beautiful coastline along Lynn Shore Drive.
“The drive looks the same now as it did then,” Daniel Blander said. His father was also an avid fisherman and had a boat docked in Swampscott Harbor.
During the course of his own 12 years practicing medicine, Daniel Blander says he follows the advice passed down from his grandfather, who said, “Find what you like to do, and get someone to pay you to do it.”
As for his dad, Daniel Blander says he got immense satisfaction during his time at Lynn and Union hospitals and from his own Salem-based practice. When he was in his 60s, Charles Blander stopped delivering babies but continued to work part-time as a gynecologist in Swampscott. He was also a member of the Obstetrical Society of Boston.
“He loved this idea of helping people through this joyful time in their lives,” Daniel Blander spoke of his dad. “Not a day goes by that I meet someone whose life wasn’t touched by him somehow.”
Community ties
Elaine White remembers sitting in a coffee shop with her two children when she saw Dr. Charles Blander and his wife. She turned to them excitedly and said, “He delivered you two, he was the first face you saw.”
Her oldest child, Samantha, 30, who happens to be an obstetrician, is completing her residency at the New York Institute of Technology. White said she was thankful to see Charles Blander’s face on Thanksgiving morning when it was time to deliver her son, Kurtis, who’s now 26.
“He was so warm, so loving and kind,” added White, who resides in Nahant. “It’s just the kind of person he was.”
Dr. Donald Perlman, a former general surgeon in Danvers, said Charles Blander’s patients thought very highly of him during his time at Lynn and Union hospitals nearly 60 years ago.
Now retired, Perlman spoke fondly of his old colleague and close friend, adding how he was always up-to-date on the latest medical advances. He’d occasionally work with Charles Blander if one of his pregnant patients developed an appendicitis or other symptom requiring surgery.
“I remember him as a very careful clinician and adept surgeon,” he said. “He was always very concerned with his patients.”
Staff writer Alyse Diamantides can be reached at 978-338-2660 or adiamantides@salemnews.com.