CONCORD, N.H. – Two Merrimack Valley residents were sentenced in federal court on Tuesday for participating in a large-scale fentanyl trafficking conspiracy, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney Scott W. Murray.
According to court documents and statements made in court, a drug trafficking organization led by Sergio Martinez sold fentanyl to customers from various New England states, including New Hampshire.
“The Martinez drug trafficking organization facilitated the sale of large quantities of lethal fentanyl to residents of New Hampshire,” Murray said. “This was a large-scale criminal enterprise that reaped hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits and caused untold misery to its customers and their families. These sentences should serve as a warning that long federal prison terms await those who choose to distribute fentanyl in New Hampshire.”
A Methuen man named Wagner Pimentel, 30, worked for the Martinez organization delivering 200-gram bags of fentanyl to runners who also worked for the organization, according to the statement. He also collected money made from drug sales from the runners, according to Murray.
Lawrence resident Luz Perez DeMartinez, 27, the wife of the organization’s leader, facilitated various financial aspects of the drug business, according to the statement. She collected, counted and processed hundreds of thousands of dollars in profits generated by drug sales, according to Murray.
She also paid salaries to some of the organization’s employees and collected money to post bail for certain employees who were arrested, according to the statement. She also wired drug proceeds out of the country, according to Murray.
The statement said Pimentel previously pleaded guilty on March 15 and DeMartinez previously pleaded guilty on Feb. 12.
Pimentel was sentenced to nine years in prison and DeMartinez was sentenced to 11 years in prison and a $50,000 fine, according to the statement.
After serving his sentence, Pimental could be deported to the Dominican Republic, according to Murray.
The case was a collaborative investigation that involved the Drug Enforcement Administration, the New Hampshire State Police, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Nashua Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police, the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, the Internal Revenue Service, Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, United States Customs and Border Protection Boston Field Office, the United States Marshals Service, the United States Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, the Manchester Police Department, the Lisbon Police Department, the Littleton Police Department, the Haverhill Police Department, the Methuen (MA) Police Department, the Lowell (MA) Police Department, and the Maine State Police.
“DEA is committed to investigating Drug Trafficking Organizations and individuals like Mr. Pimentel and Ms. DeMartinez who are responsible for distributing lethal drugs like fentanyl to the citizens of New Hampshire,” said DEA Special Agent in Charge Brian D. Boyle. “Today’s substantial sentence not only holds both accountable for their crimes but serves as a warning to those traffickers who are fueling the opioid epidemic with deadly drugs in order to profit and destroy people’s lives. DEA’s top priority is combating the opioid epidemic by working with our local, state and federal partners to bring to justice anyone who distributes this poison.”
The case was being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Georgiana L. Konesky and Seth R. Aframe.