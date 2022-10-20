CONCORD – Attorney General John M. Formella announced Wednesday that an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vt., with two counts of second-degree murder for causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18 in Concord.
In the middle of a Vermont court fight over bail where he was being held on a warrant from Utah, Clegg was arrested as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire murder charges. The Utah charges reportedly involved theft and not showing up for a probation hearing, but instead flying to Portugal.
The two murder charges were good news to Lisa Ward in Spokane, Wash., although she didn’t know the Reids, who left their Concord apartment for a walk on the broken Ground Trails five months ago and were never seen alive again.
She has been following the case of Logan Clegg since he was named a person of interest in the Reids’ murders last week because of what Clegg did to her son, Corey Ward.
When Clegg was 22 and homeless, he stabbed Ward’s son to death on May 17, 2018, in Spokane and authorities ruled it self-defense, which she never believed.
“I only hope the Reid family gets the justice they deserve,” Ward said after hearing about the new arrest warrant in New Hampshire Wednesday.
Clegg told Spokane police at the time he was walking to work at McDonald’s third shift when Corey Ward, 28, yelled at him calling him names out his apartment window and said he was coming out to fight.
Clegg told police Ward attacked him and he stabbed Corey Ward with a small knife he kept in his front pocket to defend himself and kept walking to work thinking Corey wasn’t badly hurt.
There were no witnesses. Lisa Ward said Corey’s last words were, “I was beating someone up and he stabbed me in the heart.”
Lisa said Corey didn’t have time to finish his explanation before he died. She believes that Clegg was trying to steal her son’s car and that’s why Corey went outside shirtless to confront Clegg that night at close to midnight after he had already gone to bed.
Corey had been a heroin addict, but turned his life around and was working as a cook. He had been sober for three years and doing well, she said. After his death Lisa Ward learned Corey had fathered a child, whom she now raises. She wanted to speak publicly about the case.
“If I can bring interest to the story, add another piece of the puzzle, it might take Logan off the street. I do think he’s dangerous,” she said.
Clegg is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont where he has been housed for a week on the Utah warrant.
He is expected to be arraigned Thursday at the Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, VT.
After Clegg’s arraignment, New Hampshire authorities will be seeking Clegg’s extradition to New Hampshire.
The Concord Police Department continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murders of Stephen, 67, and Djeswende Reid, 66.
The Concord Police Department can be reached at (603) 225-8600, or tips can be submitted anonymously by contacting the Concord Regional Crimeline at (603) 226-3100. Tips can also be submitted online through the Crimeline website at www.concordregionalcrimeline.com, or text message TIP234 and your message to CRIMES (274637).
