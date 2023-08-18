LONDONDERRY — The town’s assessor is preparing for questions, comments, and concern over the preliminary findings of the 2023 revaluation report.
The town’s preliminary revaluation reports were presented by Steve Hamilton, the town’s assessor, at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.
Hamilton, who was hired as a consultant from Whitney Consulting Group, said he appreciated the town council for undertaking the reassessments every two years, even though New Hampshire law only requires revaluations every five years.
“This keeps it more manageable,” Hamilton said. “It’s more practical for the town.”
While there are a lot of different statistical points that go into a revaluation, one of the most important is the sales ratio. Adrienne Summers, the assistant assessor, said that it’s important that the sales ratio is as close to 100% as possible.
“The acceptable range for a sales ratio is between 90% and 110%,” Summers said. “The homes we were selling were only being assessed at 77% of market value.”
The 2022 sales ratio in Londonderry was 77.3%, Summers said. The ratio came from the difference between what the assessors found homes to be worth, versus what homes in the town were selling for.
“It’s telling us that the assessments were less than what they’re selling for,” Summers said. “Homes should be assessed at 100%, which is a hard number to achieve.”
Summers said it’s important for people to keep track of different changes made to their home. She said work such as new roofs and additions can drastically change the assessed value of a house.
Hamilton, at the meeting, said residents with new solar panels should update their information with the assessor’s office, as well as look into different tax exemptions.
In addition to looking up property information on the town’s website, Hamilton said he and the other assessors will be more than willing to answer questions at a series of hearings. People interested will have to sign up in advance to reserve a 20-minute time slot for a meeting.
“We’ll be here for a week, more time if we need, talking about assessment face to face, or on telephone,” Hamilton said. “We want to have a conversation to begin with.”
Hamilton said the results are just the beginning, but added that, town-wide, residential property values grew between 23% and 24%. These numbers will come into play more when the final reports are presented before the town committee in September.
Hamilton urged homeowners in town to call, sign up for a hearing, or email the assessor’s department if they had any comments or questions.
“We’re the assessors of the town,” he said. “We’re here for you. We’re here to help you whether you’re complaining about your taxes or whether you’re not.”
