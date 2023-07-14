LONDONDERRY — Timothy Siekmann, a current and long-time member of Londonderry’s budget committee, was arrested on Thursday on multiple counts of possession of child sex abuse images.
Siekmann, charged with 15 counts of possession, was scheduled for arraignment on Friday and is being held without bail at the Rockingham County Jail in Brentwood.
The charges come after months of investigation by the NH Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Portsmouth Police, and Derry Police.
According to an affidavit obtained by Londonderry Patch, the investigation began in August after a detective with the Derry Police Department received a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about three files uploaded via a peer-to-peer client server in June.
Detectives obtained search warrants that enabled them to determine the photos were child pornography, according to police. Another search warrant led police to an account belonging to Siekmann on Hovey Road in Londonderry.
According to the affidavit, a search of Siekmann’s home on March 9 turned up “numerous child sexual abuse material in a downloads folder,” with images involving girls from 2 to 9 years of age.
A warrant was issued for Siekmann’s arrest on July 7, and he was arrested at home on Thursday. He faces up to 20 years in jail.
According to the Londonderry Police Department, Siekmann was taken into custody without incident. He was booked at the Londonderry Police Department and later transported to the county jail.
Siekmann is an elected Londonderry budget committee member whose term expires in March. As of Friday, he was still listed as a committee member on the town’s website.
