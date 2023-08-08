LONDONDERRY — After more than two weeks of uncertainty about whether he would resign, a town Budget Committee member has stepped down following his arrest on child pornography charges.
Within minutes, Timothy Siekmann’s resignation was accepted by the Town Council at a special meeting Monday night. Siekmann faces 15 counts of possessing child pornography.
“In light of the current circumstances, I am resigning from the Budget Committee,” Siekmann wrote to Patrick Cassidy, the committee’s chair. “The committee has important work to do and they don’t need any distractions from that mission.”
Siekmann’s resignation comes 10 days before the next scheduled Budget Committee meeting, which would have been held a week early due to scheduled committee school tours on Aug. 24.
While Siekmann is out on bail, a condition of that bail is that he cannot have any contact with anyone under age 18. The bail requirements say nothing about Siekmann staying away from school zones.
Town Manager Michael Malaguti said Siekmann sent the letter to Cassidy on Sunday. It was then reviewed by Malaguti.
The council voted unanimously to accept the resignation, with Chair John Farrell thanking the Budget Committee for a speedy resolution.
“I would like to thank Chairman Cassidy, his committee and his charge for working this out,” Farrell said.
Siekmann awaits a dispositional conference Sept. 12. The dispositional conference allows for discussion and a possible early resolution of the case through New Hampshire’s court system.
Katelyn Sahagian can be reached at ksahagian@northofboston.com.
