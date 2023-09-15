LONDONDERRY — The town’s new fire chief was appointed on the anniversary of 9/11, a day that he said called him to serve.
Bo Butler, who has served Londonderry’s fire department since 2002, was appointed the town’s new chief on Sept. 11 at the Town Council meeting. The council unanimously voted for Butler to take the position.
Butler thanked everyone for his nomination, saying that, as someone who is a life-long resident of Londonderry he was deeply honored to be considered for the job.
“The town of Londonderry has given me everything,” Butler said. “This town continues to provide for me and my family in ways I don’t deserve. Taking this nomination and this position as fire chief is the highlight of my life. I am humbled by it and I don’t believe any man deserves such a high role to fill the shoes I am now going to attempt, to try, to fill.”
Being promoted on the anniversary of the collapse of the Twin Towers made the day all the more special for Butler. His voice became thick with emotion as he addressed the town council. Butler said that, to him, 9/11 was his reason to enlist, the same way the attack on Pearl Harbor was the reason his grandfathers enlisted during World War II.
Butler joined the army on the first anniversary of 9/11 and served for eight years. During those years, he also worked as a call and later a staff firefighter for Londonderry, before being promoted up the ranks.
“Service has come to characterize Bo’s life, first in the crucible of combat for our nation and for the last 20 years to our community,” said Town Manager Michael Malaguti, as he read his nomination. “I think Bo would agree that there would be no Deputy Chief Butler, let alone Chief Butler, had he not fought in Iraq for our country.”
