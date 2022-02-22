LONDONDERRY — It’s an annual way of giving back.
And for Londonderry High School sophomore Kelly Egan and about 45 others, it was also a way to honor those who are battling cancer or have lost their battles.
Egan was among a list of students donating their hair for a good cause.
Londonderry High School hosted its Day of Giving rally on Friday, with dozens of students signing up to have their hair cut to support cancer patients in need of wigs.
For 16 years, the school has hosted the hair donation assembly, bringing attention to not only the many who donate their hair, but also students who do great things in the community.
The ongoing pandemic still offered challenges.
The gym floor in past years would be filled with nearly 200 donors, all waiting patiently to have at least 8 inches of hair cut.
But again this year, the numbers were small with no large audience cheering from the gym’s bleachers, except for members of the high school’s senior class.
Other students and staff watched the rally virtually in their classrooms.
Event organizer and high school teacher Steve Juster said those who donated their “Lancer lengths” this year are still a very strong, committed group that wanted to continue the mission to help during some very challenging times.
Juster, along with his organizing pep rally group, said the event went on differently, but was no less important. He calls his annual donors his “angels.”
The scaled-down Friday rally pointed out those who were giving their hair, while also spotlighting the talents of the school’s dance team and student musicians.
For Egan, she was cutting her hair to honor the memory of her grandmother who died of cancer.
Kelly said she didn’t know her grandmother wore a wig until she passed away.
“I’m doing it for her,” Egan said.
Others donating hair had stories of friends, teachers and family members who have battled the disease.
Once it was time to officially cut the hair, the countdown was given and the ponytails started to get clipped.
Family members, friends and supporters surrounded the students donating their hair, with scissors in hand to do the snipping.
Ponytails were packaged up correctly to send off.
Local hair stylists were also on hand to help with some final styling touches.