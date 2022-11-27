LONDONDERRY — What began back in 2007 continues on at Londonderry High School as a big way of giving back.
The school is readying for its annual Day of Giving/Lancer Lengths rally, set for Jan. 6, 2023 where students will not only gather to honor community service, athletics and other signs of giving, but will cut their hair as part of an effort to support patients and their families dealing with cancer.
Students are signing up to donate inches of their hair to send off to organizations that specialize in wigs for cancer patients.
Sarah DeFazio, a junior, was the first to sign up.
“It’s something I wanted to do,” she said. “I like helping people and I’m lucky enough to have my hair to donate.”
And as the inaugural student to sign up to donate, she will also have the chance to speak at the upcoming rally and invite all the donors to the gymnasium floor for the joint hair cutting.
Jenna Mank also wanted to help people and this will be her first time donating her hair.
“It makes me feel good and happy that people will be helped,” she said.
The pandemic offered challenges in past years.
The gym floor would normally be filled with nearly 200 donors, all waiting patiently to have at least 8 inches of hair cut.
But in 2020, the pandemic forced the Day of Giving to be broadcast virtually to students in the school.
Last year, the numbers were again small with no large audience cheering from the gym’s bleachers, except for members of the high school’s senior class.
But in 2023, the rally and the crowds will return for the 17th year.
High school teacher and Day of Giving organizer Steve Juster calls the students who donate their hair his “angels,” and added there is no other donation quite like this one, where something so personal like hair is given to others in need.
“It’s a great opportunity for someone to give,” Juster said.
“And something no one else can give them.”
Juster added the most donors on the gym floor at one time in past years was 2002.
The school has offered well over 3,000 hair donations since the Day of Giving rally got its start.
Lexi Apholz, a senior, has donated her hair three times before. She said she lost a grandfather to cancer and wanted to continue to help.
“And when the (hair) cut happens, it’s so exciting,” she said.
Lindsay LaBossiere is a freshman and signed up for her first hair donation opportunity.
“I’ve wanted to donate my hair since the fourth grade,” she said.
Those who are donating hair also get to choose who they want to do the actually cutting.
That could be friends or family members.
Juster said more and more students will be signing up in the weeks ahead.
And once the hair is cut on Day of Giving day, area stylists come to the high school to help students with their shorter hair styles.
