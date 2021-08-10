LONDONDERRY — The driver of a pickup truck badly damaged in a highway crash Monday afternoon escaped with only minor injuries, according to New Hampshire State Police.
The names of those involved and a cause of the crash were not announced as of Tuesday afternoon.
State police troopers and local firefighters were called to the scene on Interstate 93 north in Londonderry at 3:25 p.m. Monday.
Investigators say a 2018 Ram 1500 hit a disabled 2003 Chevy box van in the breakdown lane.
The driver of the Ram was brought to Elliot Hospital with minor injuries, according to state police.
Three of the highway’s four travel lanes were shut down for an hour and a half until the cars involved and debris were removed.
The crash remains under investigation, and state police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper Douglas Bailey at 603-223-8553.