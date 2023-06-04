LONDONDERRY — School officials continue to make progress on plans for full-day kindergarten.
The discussion now is centering on more specific details as to what that program might look like and what space is needed to accommodate those added program hours in a day.
The school district’s kindergarten committee has offered information and presentations over the course of several months, showing the current space crunch felt at Moose Hill School. The presentations focused on what might be required to accommodate students attending there now, as well as future enrollment in pre-school and kindergarten.
Current half-day kindergarten programs are held at Moose Hill, along with preschool programs and the district’s program to support children with autism.
Since an initial presentation in September, School Board members have solicited additional feedback from the community and spoke at other meetings about potential plans. The most recent presentation came at a board meeting May 23.
More details on costs for a full-day program are expected soon, as well as what it would cost to do a phased in plan that would only address the space issues at the school.
Planning for full-day kindergarten began several years ago. Then COVID-19 hit and some issues faded as others came to light as needing attention.
“Things changed a lot since we started talking about it,” said Superintendent Dan Black. “And all the problems we talked about are not going away.”
Since those earlier talks, the district has ordered more facilities studies to gather information on what improvements are needed in district buildings.
Black added that with the district having more details on the state of school buildings moving forward, it could help when also considering full-day kindergarten and the additional needs at Moose Hill School.
Londonderry lags behind the state and nation when it comes to providing full-day kindergarten, officials said. A full-day program would attract more residents to the community and put students on a stronger track for success, according to Black. “Most brain development happens in the first five years of life,” he said.
The full day could support many areas of a child’s learning experience, including a longer time frame for various subjects, play time, more socialization, unified art, recess and lunch. That would also build a strong educational foundation as children move on to first grade and beyond.
There’s been widespread support for a full-day plan, based on surveys and other public feedback gauging community sentiment. A final decision on the plan would have to come from voters at the polls when it’s time to spend money.
If a full day program isn’t approved, Moose Hill would still need upgrades and expansion to meet existing programming and enrollment needs.
The school currently has six classrooms for its early childhood program, and eight kindergarten classrooms, two located in temporary units.
Right now, teachers and staff are crowded, with integral programming and learning being taught in some spaces partitioned off from larger ones, according to Moose Hill Director Sandra Mack.
Old closets serve as a speech office and therapy space. Library storage is now utilizing a temporary classroom space.
The phase one approach would address space only for the existing Moose Hill programs, students and staff.
The phase two approach would include the needs for a full-day kindergarten program, that would add seven new classrooms and could handle up to 280 students.
The board agreed to move forward to get more accurate details on costs by the fall.
“Let’s take it to the next step,” said board member Bob Slater.
