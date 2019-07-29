DERRY — A Londonderry man was arrested Monday in connection with a hit-and-run accident that happened June 23.
Thomas Marzola III, 57, of 12 Autumn Lane, Londonderry was driving when he hit a Derry resident who was mowing his lawn, according to police.
The crash occurred on North High Street just after 7 p.m. on the evening of June 23. Marzola drove into the man who was mowing his lawn and he did not stop to help, according to police.
Marzola turned himself in at the Derry Police Department after being notified that a warrant was in effect for Felony Conduct After an Accident relating to the incident, according to police.
Police are also charging Marzola with misdemeanor Insurance Fraud because of the information he provided to his insurance company regarding damage to his 2008 Ford Edge, according to police.
Marzola was released on $1,500 personal recognizance bail and his arraignment is set to be at Rockingham County Superior Court on Aug. 9.