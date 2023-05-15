BRENTWOOD, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found guilty by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder for shooting and killing a Pelham pastor in 2019.
The jury in Rockingham County Superior Court found Brandon Castiglione, 28, knowingly and recklessly caused the death of Luis Garcia, 60, of Manchester, when he fatally shot the pastor in the back of the neck on Oct. 1, 2019, at 15 Ridgemont Drive in Londonderry, where he lived with his father.
Castiglione will return to court to be sentenced at a later time, Judge David Ruoff said.
This is a developing story with updates to follow.
